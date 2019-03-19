Justin and Hailey Bieber are all about quality time.

The couple was spotted sharing an intimate moment during a park outing in Newport Beach, California, on Friday. After a relaxing stroll on the beach, Justin and Hailey sat together on a patch of grass, where the "As Long As You Love Me" singer cuddled up to his wife.

Hailey, 22, was dressed casually in jeans and a gray crop top as she straddled her husband, 25, wrapping her arms around him. The model was also seen casually stroking his hair, as the pop star hunched over, staring at the ground.

Justin and Hailey's outing comes as the pair have reportedly put their wedding on hold. The couple -- who actually married in a secret courthouse wedding last fall -- were expected to have a ceremony with family and friends in attendance this spring. According to multiple reports, Justin and Hailey have put a pause on their wedding to focus on his mental health.

ET learned last month that the singer was receiving treatment for his struggles. Last week, Justin took to Instagram to update fans on his battle with depression.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys," he wrote. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird."



"I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for [you] guys to pray for me," Justin added. “God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

