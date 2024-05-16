Hailey Bieber is offering fans a glimpse into her pregnancy, revealing one particularly wild craving.

The 27-year-old Rhode Skin founder, who is six months pregnant, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her unconventional snack.

"Currently my biggest craving," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story. "Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

She humorously added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!"

Hailey Bieber reveals her biggest pregnancy craving on her Instagram Story. - Hailey Bieber / Instagram

Hailey is currently expecting her first child with her husband of five years, Justin Bieber. The couple announced the news last week in a sweet video showcasing their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

On Wednesday, the wellness guru also posted a handful of new photos on her Instagram timeline that showed off her growing baby bump.

"The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹," she captioned the carousel.

The mom-to-be cradles her bare belly in several of the shots.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own," a source recently told ET. "They're excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other. They're soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

The pregnancy comes at a tender time for the couple.

"They believe that parenthood will elevate their relationship to an untouchable level and deepen their bond even more," said ET's source. "They’re looking at Hailey’s pregnancy, as well as their vow renewal, as a fresh start and way to move forward. They can’t wait to take this new and exciting next step together."

The source also noted that Hailey and Justin are looking forward to stepping into their new roles together.

"Justin thinks Hailey will be a dedicated, loving, caring, and accepting mom, and Hailey thinks Justin will be a committed, protective, engaging, fun, and giving dad" the source shared. "They both think they will make a great team and be balanced parents together."

The source added, "Hailey has been doing great throughout her pregnancy and she is glowing more and more every day. She feels so blessed that this prayer has been answered for them. Justin has been very attentive and Hailey and their baby are his number one priority. They are both committed to their relationship and are very involved and present with one another."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot back in September 2018.

RELATED CONTENT: