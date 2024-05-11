Hailey Bieber is offering a different angle of her baby bump.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a full-body, side view photo of her growing baby bump. In the photo you can see she's wearing the same white lace gown she wore in the video to announce her pregnancy. She's glowing in the photo as the wind gently blows away her hair.

The photo was presumably taken by Justin Bieber, who in the announcement video could be seen snapping away in a fancy camera while he donned a heavy grey coat, black baggy pants and a backwards Atlanta Braves hat. The longtime couple announced on Thursday that they're expecting their first child. The post featured Hailey showing off her baby bump.

The post also featured video which appeared to show the couple exchanging vows. But it wasn't until Tiffany & Co. spilled the tea when they sent out a press release to share that the couple "wore Tiffany Forever bands to celebrate their vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii."

Hailey didn't share how far along she is in her pregnancy, but a rep for the mom-to-be told ET that she is six months pregnant.

Hailey Bieber shows off her baby bump. - Getty

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told ET in the wake of the news. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The source added that Justin and Hailey "are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."

After the couple shared the happy news, Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, was finally able to publicly celebrate the momentous occasion.

"So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" Pattie declared in a video she shared to the platform.

"Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," Pattie continued, before declaring, "I am so excited!"

