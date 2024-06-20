Like mother, like daughter! Kyle Richards and Alexia Umansky sat down with ET to share the beauty tips they give each other while celebrating their campaign with Peter Thomas Roth for the brand’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream.

While the pair has varying skincare goals, both reality television stars rely on a consistent routine and the line's moisturizer to keep their skin radiant.

"I'm super dry, and always have been, so I'm always looking for things with the most hydrating properties. … I truly believe that camera-ready skin starts with the perfect moisturizer, and Water Drench is it,” Richards, 55, shares.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Kendra Scott

“I actually put my mom onto this product a while ago! … I've sworn by it and got my sisters into it too, so we all use it religiously now! … I struggled with my skin a lot growing up. … From 16 years old to 26 years old, I had acne. … I thought that the trick was to dehydrate my skin, and I didn't know that it was the opposite. … I needed to be hydrating to get rid of it,” Umansky, 27, adds.

Now, the mother-daughter duo can agree they feel their best when they're barefaced.

"I feel the most beautiful and I'm not wearing any makeup because I feel like I'm finally free and I finally made it and I have it all figured out," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explains.

Kyle Richards/Instagram

"I feel the most confident in my skin when I don't have any makeup on! It took me a long time to get clear, glowing, beautiful skin. I take any chance I can get to show off some of my natural beauty. I feel proud of my skin now,” Umansky notes.

Although the two appreciate a minimalistic makeup regimen, their beauty and wellness secrets are endless.

"I share skincare and makeup tips and tricks with all my girls and they share with me. It's one of my favorite things about having four daughters, I'm always in the know,” Richards, who is also the mom to Farrah Brittany, 35, Sophia Umansky, 24, and Portia Umansky, 16, exclaims.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She adds, "I try to lead by example and showcase how taking care of yourself and being healthy is the number one thing that affects you across the board. It affects my mental health, my physical health, and how I look physically. That means working out, drinking a lot of water, and eating right. Life is all about balance, but I really think the best beauty secret is that when you feel your best, you always look your best."

As for the advice the Buying Beverly Hills star has learned from her mom, she spills, "To always brush my hair from the bottom up. It’s silly, but something that always stuck with me. If you start at the top and yank your hair that’s how it splits, so I always start at the bottom and work my way up and am super gentle."

