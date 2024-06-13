Hailey Bieber is sharing a relatable pregnancy moment. The 27-year-old model, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, took to social media on Wednesday to call out her followers for not warning her about a common ailment.

"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" she captioned a photo on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, Hailey wears headphones as she sits outside in the sun. She wears a green quarter-zip pullover with black bike shorts, showing off her growing belly.

The Rhode Skin founder has been offering plenty of bumpdates over the last month after first announcing her pregnancy in May. The longtime couple shared the news with a sweet video showcasing their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii -- where Hailey's baby bump was clearly visible. The mom-to-be is now about seven months pregnant.

Hailey Bieber posts a pregnancy update on Instagram. - Hailey Bieber / Instagram

Earlier this month, Hailey shared a few of the heartwarming nicknames she's already using on her unborn child, including "little bean" and "little cherry blossom." She also shared a peek at her "biggest craving" --"Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

She humorously added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin, 30, and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018. The following year, a source told ET that Justin "always wanted to be a young father."

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," ET's source said of Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, both of whom were 18 when Justin was born. "He's always loved the relationship they have and how it’s more of a friendship."

In February 2022, a source told ET that the couple wants "to have a big family someday."

"They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source said. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

Now, a source tells ET that the couple are thrilled to embark on the journey of parenthood together.

"Justin thinks Hailey will be a dedicated, loving, caring, and accepting mom, and Hailey thinks Justin will be a committed, protective, engaging, fun, and giving dad" the source recently shared. "They both think they will make a great team and be balanced parents together."

The source added, "Hailey has been doing great throughout her pregnancy and she is glowing more and more every day. She feels so blessed that this prayer has been answered for them. Justin has been very attentive and Hailey and their baby are his number one priority. They are both committed to their relationship and are very involved and present with one another."

Pattie Mallette, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Following the pregnancy reveal, Justin's mother happily took to Instagram to celebrate.

"So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" Pattie declared in a video she shared to the platform.

"Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," Pattie continued, before adding, "I am so excited!"

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: