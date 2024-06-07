Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were once a couple of besties living young, wild and free. Then life came at them fast!

The beauty mogul recently took to her Instagram Story and reposted a series of throwback pics with Hailey with the overlaying text reading, "we're moms now @haileybieber." Hailey herself responded in amazement at how quickly time flies.

"Like.....where did the time go???????!" Hailey reacted.

Kylie, who shares 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire, with her ex, Travis Scott, has been friends with Hailey for more than a decade. Hailey is currently just over six months pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first child.

It was on May 9 when the couple shocked the world by announcing Hailey's pregnancy. The couple -- who have been married since 2018 -- shared video of the happy news at the same time that they renewed their vows in Hawaii.

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Story on June 7, 2024 and showed off her growing baby bump. - Hailey Bieber / Instagram

Since the announcement, Hailey, who was around six months pregnant when she announced the news, has taken several opportunities to show off her growing baby bump. This week, Hailey reposted Yves Saint Laurent modeling pictures of herself on her Instagram Story, writing, "shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."

Then on Friday, Hailey shared the latest baby bump on her Instagram Story with a fashionable mirror selfie. Suffice it to say, the couple can't wait to welcome their "little bean" or "little cherry blossom" to arrive.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own. They're excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other," a source told ET last month. "They're soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

