Coachella cuties! Former childhood pals and collaborators Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith had a sweet reunion over the weekend at Coachella.

In a video captured by the account @daydayred_, 25-year-old Smith is seen grabbing Bieber, 30, by the waist and dancing up on him before putting his arm around the "Sorry" singer. Bieber then leans in and plants a kiss on his pal's cheek.

Both Bieber and Smith were rocking long baggy shorts for the annual music festival in Indio, California, with Smith pairing his look with a turquoise puffer vest and Bieber in a white sweater vest and backwards baseball cap.

Smith and Bieber collaborated on Bieber's 2010 song, "Never Say Never," which served as the theme song for Smith's film, The Karate Kid, and was later used as the title track to Bieber's documentary concert film of the same name.

The two stars have remained close through the years. Justin was at the annual music festival with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and made a surprise appearance during Tems' set, singing "Essence."

Jaden Smith performs with Justin Bieber on stage during his Purpose tour at Madison Square Garden on July 19, 2016 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jaden's dad, Will Smith, also made a surprise appearance during J Balvin's performance, rapping his hit song, "Men in Black."

Hailey shared videos from the crowd of Tems' performance, writing, "Oh hey baby," when her husband took the stage.

Last month Hailey shut down rumors of trouble in her marriage to Justin, writing, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."

