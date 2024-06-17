Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, is excited for her son to be a father.

In a heartwarming Father's Day tribute, Pattie expressed her joy and excitement over her son's journey into parenthood. The 30-year-old and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, recently announced they are expecting their first child together.

Pattie took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet message for her son, accompanied by a series of adorable photos from the couple's pregnancy announcement. "Happy Father's Day Justin," she wrote. "You've always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You're gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!"

The post included a touching photo of Justin embracing Hailey's baby bump, a mirror selfie showcasing Hailey's growing belly, and a snapshot of the couple sharing a loving kiss, their matching black jackets hinting at the exciting news they were about to share with the world.

Last month, the 49-year-old grandparent-to-be took to Instagram to express her excitement about Justin and Hailey's announcement that they are expecting a child.

"So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" Pattie declared in a video she shared to the platform.

"Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," Pattie continued, before declaring, "I am so excited!"

"BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!🎉🙌CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!!" Pattie captioned the post. "My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"

At the time, a rep for the soon-to-be first-time mom confirmed to ET that Hailey was "a little over six months pregnant."

After noticeably keeping a low profile in recent months, the model and the singer revealed the news on social media. Instead of words, the two posted photos and videos from their outdoor vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, where Hailey's baby bump is on full display as she dons a white lace gown for the occasion.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told ET. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

"Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood," the source added. "They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

In 2019, Justin predicted how he would be as a father, writing in an Instagram post to Hailey, "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

