Justin Bieber is getting candid about his past struggles.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share an incredibly honest post about the struggles he went through with fame and the "heavy" drug abuse that followed.

"It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. When it feels like there's trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of 'dread' and anticipate another bad day," Bieber began, revealing that he's had trouble getting out of that mindset.

The "Sorry" singer continued, opening up about his humble beginnings as the son of two teenage parents in a small town in Canada, and how that all changed when he was 13. "... Humility comes with age. You hear these things as a young boy and you actually start believing it, Rationality comes with age and so does your decision making process," he shared. "Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility."

"By this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!" he recalled.

"I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I Became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become. I felt like i could never turn it around. It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

"All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting," Bieber wrote.

