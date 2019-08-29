Justin Bieber is taking the stage again — but not in the way you think!

The 25-year-old singer attended a church service at Churchill in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night and got up to perform.

An eyewitness tells ET that Bieber was very emotional while preparing to sing a gospel song. The musician was seen crying, telling the crowd that these past two years have been very hard on him. According to the eyewitness, Bieber was nervous to go up and sing because he didn’t want people thinking it was a concert. The pop star performed “Never Would Have Made It” by Marvin Sapp for the congregation.

Bieber has always been open about his faith. During a 2015 interview with ET, he opened up about his views on sharing his beliefs with others.

“I believe it’s not my job to push anything that I believe on anyone else,” he said at the time. “I think it’s just my job to be a light and share what I went through as far as my spiritual journey.”

And though this performance doesn’t signal a return to music necessarily, shortly after he took to the stage, the Biebs tweeted, “Late night studio,” which sent his Beliebers into a frenzy about the possibility of new music.

