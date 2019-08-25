Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have just added an adorable new furry friend to their family.

The singer took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to introduce the world to his brand new kitten, Sushi, who he and Hailey adopted on Saturday.

The family's new feline, who appears to be a Savannah, playfully leaped and frolicked on Justin's bed as he reclined under his blanket and watched TV in one of the two videos he posted to social media.

He also shared an adorable clip of Sushi running around their living room, which gave his 117 million followers the best look at the precious new pet.

On Friday, Bieber took to Instagram to tease the adoption, sharing a cartoon of the cute kitty he would soon be welcoming.

"I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi," the singer wrote gleefully in the caption. "Thanks guys! I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it. I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or . Shooshi wowl .. read it outloud how it’s spelt . Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA."

While the pair seem super overjoyed by their adorable new pet, it seems that Bieber has interest in being more than a pet parent in the future.

Back in July, the singer hinted at wanting to start a family in a sweet Instagram post.

"Love dates with you baby," Justin captioned a shot of him and Hailey at Disneyland. "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

The post came shortly after a source told ET that Justin "always wanted to be a young father," and that he and Hailey have discussed having children together.

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," ET's source explained. Both Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber were 18 when Justin was born. "He’s always loved the relationship they have and how it’s more of a friendship," the source said at the time.

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them," the source continued. "The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

