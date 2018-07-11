What Hailey Baldwin Needed To Change About Her Engagement Ring From Justin Bieber

It turns out Hailey Baldwin's huge engagement ring from Justin Bieber wasn't entirely perfect.

The couple -- who got engaged on Saturday in the Bahamas -- were snapped in NYC on Tuesday, and an eyewitness tells ET that they were treated to unprecedented VIP service from Pristine Jewelers that day, where Baldwin had to resize her ring.



The eyewitness notes that New York’s diamond district actually adheres to some very old school traditions, including a two-week “vacation” in July, where all the diamond shops shut down entirely for a summer hiatus, and that it’s very much frowned upon for a shop to remain open during this time. Though, not surprisingly, Pristine Jewelers opened up privately for Bieber and Baldwin.



“They came in yesterday,” the eyewitness says. “But the business won’t be officially reopened until July 16. It’s vacation time in the [diamond] district.”

“They sized her ring,” the eyewitness adds. “They were very happy and friendly. Everyone was in a great mood!”

Baldwin, 21, has been wearing her massive engagement ring -- an oval-shaped sparkler set on a single band -- while out and about with 24-year-old Bieber. The two confirmed they were engaged on Monday after the news broke on Sunday.

"Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" Bieber Instagrammed alongside pictures of the two cuddling. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!"

"My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!" he continued. "WE'RE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!"

Meanwhile, Baldwin tweeted, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤"

But she did later acknowledge that there's one thing that she doesn't like about her new fiance -- when he sports a mustache.

Watch the video below to see the hilarious Twitter exchange she had with Ryan Good, a close pal of Bieber's, who suggested the singer grow back his mustache for the wedding.

