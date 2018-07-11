Newly Engaged Justin Bieber Still Has His Selena Gomez Tattoo

Justin Bieber may want to take a trip to his tattoo artist soon.

The 24-year-old singer got engaged to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday, but he still has his tattoo dedicated to his ex-girlfriend -- Selena Gomez -- on his left wrist. On Tuesday, Bieber and Baldwin were snapped together in New York City, where the tattoo -- featuring a girl with long hair, meant to be Gomez -- was still clearly visible.

Bieber previously talked about attempting to cover up the tattoo in February 2016. "This is my ex-girlfriend," he told GQ, pointing to the distinct ink. "So, I tried to cut her face up with some shading, but people still know."

Clearly, Bieber's tattoos are important to him. Last June, he showed off his "Better at 70" tattoo on his leg, which he actually referenced again in his Instagram confirming his engagement to Baldwin.

"My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!" he wrote of his and Baldwin's engagement. "WE'RE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!"

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET that 25-year-old Gomez is unbothered by Bieber's engagement. The "Wolves" singer was snapped on a relaxing boat cruise with friends in NYC on Sunday after the news broke, and on Tuesday, she stepped out with a huge smile on her face.

Bieber and Gomez rekindled their romance late last year, but cooled off again in March. Before his engagement, he and Selena had been dating on and off since 2010, and even Baldwin appeared to previously be a fan of their longtime romance in now-awkward resurfaced tweets that she's since deleted.

“She does not care at all,” the source said of Gomez's reaction to Bieber's engagement. “What [Bieber and Baldwin] do with their lives does not impact her. Selena is in such a great place and is surrounding herself with good, positive people, and Justin and Hailey’s happiness doesn’t take away from her own happiness.”

“Things just roll off her back now," the source added. "She has a much better perspective on life now that she’s removed herself from the Hollywood bubble."

