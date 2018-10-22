Prince George is following in his grandmother's footsteps!

Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton met with recipients of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards, which honors inspiring up-and-comers. That’s where the Duke of Cambridge revealed to a 14-year-old street dancer named Junior that his own 5-year-old son has begun taking dance classes, noting that Princess Diana was an avid dancer.

"George is doing dancing as well, he loves it," he explained. "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing."

William went on to encourage the young performer, who works with a campaign to stop bullying, to pursue his dream, despite the naysayers.

"If it's something you love, you do what you love,” he said. “Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

On top of dance classes, William revealed in July that he’s been trying to get his two eldest children to play soccer and tennis.

The admission came at a reception after Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon tournament. There, the pro tennis player asked the Duke how his kids are, prompting the fun response.

"Very well, thanks, very well," William answered. "Trying to get a tennis racket in their hands -- and a football!"

A little over a week ago, William’s cousin Princess Eugenie got married and George, as well as his 3-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, managed to steal the show! The pair served as pageboy and bridesmaid at the ceremony but they still found time to offer the cameras all manner of goofy and hilarious expressions while taking in the festivities — making for countless adorable photos.

William and his wife are also parents to 5-month-old Prince Louis.

