The Fourth of July marks Independence Day in the United States, but for some celebs, it was the perfect time to get hitched!

With the holiday here, ET is looking back at the couples, American and otherwise, who decided to celebrate the Fourth with red, white and "I do." From America's Sweethearts to British icons, here are the couples who are bringing the extra fireworks to July 4th.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of That '70s Show -- which ran from 1998 to 2006 -- but didn't begin dating until April 2012. They were engaged less than two years later in February 2014 -- the same year they welcomed their daughter, Wyatt -- and they secretly tied the knot in 2015. Their son, Dimitri, was born in 2016.

In 2016, Kunis opened up to ET about how she and Kutcher were still going strong. "We're still in love. Like, every day you high-five when you still like each other and you like your kid at the end of the night," she joked.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder tied the knot more than two decades ago at her New Mexico ranch in 2002. They welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in 2004, and son Henry in 2007.

The actress and cinematographer met on the set of 2001's The Mexican and worked together again on 2015's Secret in Their Eyes. "There were times we would look at each other and think, 'OK, if you're here for me, I'm here for you,' and we'd go a little bit more," she told ET of working with her husband at the film's junket.

In a 2022 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream through her career -- life at home is much better.

“It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the star said. “It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true.”

The Pretty Woman star shared that she defines her primary job as a “homemaker.”

"The life that I have built with my husband," she said. "The life that we’ve built with our children. That’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them."

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick opted for an unannounced wedding at the singer's Long Island estate in 2015, exchanging vows in front of friends and family under the guise of their annual Fourth of July party.

Roderick gave birth to their daughter, Della Rose, later that year, The couple went on to welcome another daughter, Remy Anne, two years later. A bona fide girl dad, Joel also shares daughter Alexa Ray, born in 1985, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne have one of the most enduring relationships in showbiz, having married in 1982 in Hawaii. Before that, Sharon served as the Black Sabbath frontman's manager.

"We've been working together, my lord, since '76. That's how long we've been working together before we were married, the whole nine yards. So it's been a long time," Sharon told ET in 2016.

Through the years, the U.K. natives have hit numerous public rough patches -- including Ozzy's infidelity and addiction -- and proven that their love can last. "So, it's life. It happens. It's not exclusive to me," Sharon said. "The bottom line is that I love him, he loves me."

Sharon and Ozzy welcomed daughter Aimee in 1983, daughter Kelly in 1984, and son Jack in 1985. Ozzy is also a father to two children from his previous marriage.

David and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999. Their then-four-month-old son, Brooklyn Beckham, served as the ring bearer.

"He's my soulmate, and we really support each other," the Spice Girls alum told ET of her husband in 2017.

"I'm so proud of him. He's such a good, kind person. He's the most fantastic dad, supporting husband as well," she gushed. "And we're partners."

So what's their secret? David told ET in 2015 that it's all about making their marriage a priority. "We've got four amazing children, and you know, they're our priority, but you have to make time for each other as well," he reasoned. "We're busy, but we make it work."

Following their nuptials, Victoria gave birth to son Romeo in 2002, son Cruz in 2005, and daughter Harper in 2011.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley

According to reports, ultra private couple Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley quietly married on July 4, 2014, in the south of France.

The couple reportedly welcomed their first child in 2015, and their second in 2019, and have kept tight-lipped on any details surrounding their children. Hardy's first son, Louis, was born in 2008 to his then-girlfriend, Rachael Speed.

Vanessa Williams and Jim Skrip

Vanessa Williams celebrated her first of two weddings with businessman Jim Skrip in Buffalo, New York, on July 4, 2015. While the pair each have ties to the Western New York city, they met on a trip to the Nile in Egypt. Fittingly, the couple held an elegant Egyptian-themed party for their nuptials and included a nod to the American holiday with festive sparklers.

Tim Lopez and Jenna Reeves

Plain White T musician Tim Lopez and Jenna Reeves made their union official in 2015 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum after matching on NBC's Ready for Love.

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave

While her first marriage began with a fittingly Americana wedding at the home of her father, "Jack & Diane" singer John Mellencamp, Teddi Mellencamp opted to jet off to Paris when she wed her second husband, Edwin Arroyave, on the Fourth of July in 2011.

The marriage made Teddi a stepmom to Edwin's daughter, Isabella. Together, the couple has three children: son Cruz, born in 2014, and daughters Slate and Dove, born in 2012 and 2020, respectively.

