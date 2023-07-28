Blake Lively is cheekily giving props to her personal trainer, Don Saladino. On Thursday, the Gossip Girl star posted a photo of herself in a red bikini, which she paired with heart-shaped sunglasses.

"K now im gonna draw it with AI… 😍 🍼 🍼 Uncanny," she captioned the photo of her summer style.

However, it was her reaction to one fan's comment that has people talking. "How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥🔥🔥," one of her Instagram followers asked.

Lively jokingly responded by calling out Saladino, writing, "@donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️"

Instagram

The 35-year-old actress shares four children with 46-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds, daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a newborn fourth baby.

In January while still pregnant, Lively also made a joke at Saladino's expense while showing off her baby bump.

"Been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star quipped. In the post, Lively and her trainer are seen posing before a workout prior to her pregnancy, while in another pic from another day, she's seen baring her growing belly while with child.

For more hilarity and family updates from Lively and Reynolds, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Playfully Trolls Fan at a Wrexham Football Match This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Blake Lively Hops Kensington Palace Ropes to Fix Her Met Gala Display

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Visit 'Great British Bake Off' Hosts

Blake Lively's Ryan Reynolds Pic Comes With an 'Extra Spicy' Warning

What Blake Lively Gave Herself For 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

Related Gallery