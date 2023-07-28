Blake Lively Jokes Her Trainer Is Not the Father of Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids After Posting Bikini Pic
Blake Lively Jokes Choosing a Favorite Met Gala Look Is Like Pic…
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
'RHOC's Heather Dubrow Reflects on 'Very Tough' Season 17 That L…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: Inside the Irish Singer's Troubled L…
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
'Sister Wives': Robyn 'Struggles' With Living Monogamously With …
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got a Boob Job Years After Denying It
Ryan Gosling's Awkward Interaction With Simu Liu at 'Barbie' Pre…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Johnny Depp Plans to Donate Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement …
Watch This 72-Year-Old Grandma Freak Out Over Taylor Swift & Mic…
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Blake Lively is cheekily giving props to her personal trainer, Don Saladino. On Thursday, the Gossip Girl star posted a photo of herself in a red bikini, which she paired with heart-shaped sunglasses.
"K now im gonna draw it with AI… 😍 🍼 🍼 Uncanny," she captioned the photo of her summer style.
However, it was her reaction to one fan's comment that has people talking. "How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥🔥🔥," one of her Instagram followers asked.
Lively jokingly responded by calling out Saladino, writing, "@donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️"
The 35-year-old actress shares four children with 46-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds, daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a newborn fourth baby.
In January while still pregnant, Lively also made a joke at Saladino's expense while showing off her baby bump.
"Been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star quipped. In the post, Lively and her trainer are seen posing before a workout prior to her pregnancy, while in another pic from another day, she's seen baring her growing belly while with child.
For more hilarity and family updates from Lively and Reynolds, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Lively Hops Kensington Palace Ropes to Fix Her Met Gala Display
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Visit 'Great British Bake Off' Hosts
Blake Lively's Ryan Reynolds Pic Comes With an 'Extra Spicy' Warning
What Blake Lively Gave Herself For 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'
Related Gallery