Blake Lively is turning up the heat on social media. The 35-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and express her appreciation for his physique.

Reynolds started the whole exchange when he posted a photo of himself sitting outside while sporting a tank top, leaving his muscles on full display, and wearing khakis, which were rolled up at the ankles.

"Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York," he wrote alongside the pic.

Lively, who took the photo in question, reposted it on her own account, adding a "caution: extra spicy" sticker and a fire-breathing emoji.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share four kids. They recently took their two eldest children, James, 8, and Inez, 6, to see Taylor Swift in concert, and the little ones got a sweet shout-out from the singer while she was onstage.

The concert came after Lively and Reynolds, who are also parents to Betty, 3, and a fourth child whose arrival was revealed in February, enjoyed a New York City outing with Swift, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters.

"Taylor Swift and Blake Lively hung out at Zero Bond in NYC last night," an eyewitness told ET of the club outing. "They went to dinner with Ryan Reynolds before and headed to Zero Bond after for a girls' night. They arrived at around 11 p.m. and stayed for about an hour. They were wandering around the space and having fun. Gigi Hadid also popped by to join them since she lives nearby."

"Taylor was having so much fun and it seemed like she was just relaxing and enjoying herself with her girlfriends," the source added of the singer, who split with Joe Alwyn in April. "She didn't seem upset about her breakup with Joe at all. Blake and Gigi have been a great support system for Taylor and they're all so close."

