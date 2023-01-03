Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working
Blake Lively Shares Rare Baby Bump Pics and Gives Message to Pap…
'Yellowstone': Josh Lucas on Playing Young Kevin Costner and Sea…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
Royal Expert Says Prince William Feels 'Betrayed' by Harry, 'Rec…
'Sister Wives': Christine Addresses Dating and Reveals Shocking …
Watch 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Passionate Poem Read…
What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Thinks of Her Dad Kody’s…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on How Their Own Marriages Helped…
Robin Roberts Shares Emotional Update About Partner's Breast Can…
Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster, Dead at 93
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly on 'Hope' for Beth to Be Happy in Se…
Josh Duggar Sentenced to Nearly 13 Years in Prison for Child Por…
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Sam Is Possessed by Thorfinn (Exclusive)
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark for Committing to Telling Incl…
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child, His Second With Alyssa Scott
Tom Brady Explains Why He's Spending Christmas Away From His Kids
Andy Cohen Reveals His ‘Only Regret’ From New Year's Eve Special
Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey.
"been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
Clearly the pic is all good fun as Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are set to welcome their fourth child this year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents of James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
Blake revealed she was pregnant in September, when she debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.
At the time, the Gossip Girl alum joked, "I just like to create," according to multiple reports. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."
Shortly after making her announcement, Lively took to Instagram to share some rare pics of her growing belly, to get ahead of the paparazzi she said were outside of her home.
"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb," she wrote.
As for Reynolds, he’s all set to add another level of excitement to his household. During a chat with ET in November, Reynolds gushed about becoming a father of four.
"We're very excited," Reynolds told ET. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."
As for Reynolds and Lively’s daughters, they are looking forward to becoming big sisters.
"Oh yeah, they're in. They love it,” the proud dad shared.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: A Timeline of Their Love Story
Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively and Daughters
Ryan Reynolds on How He and Blake Lively Feel Ahead of Baby No. 4