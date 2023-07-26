Blake Lively made some hands-on adjustments to her Met Gala display!

The actress was viewing the dress she wore to fashion's biggest night in 2022 -- currently featured at London's Kensington Palace for the Crown to Couture exhibit -- when she noticed the gown needed some altering.

Lively took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a video of her fixing the way the dress lays on the mannequin. "When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," Lively wrote in the video's text. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."

The 2022 Met Gala was "gilded glamour, white tie" themed, and for the occasion, Lively wore a Versace Atelier gown and accessorized it with a Lorraine Schwartz-designed crown and set of earrings, which are also on display.

"This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," Lively wrote alongside a follow-up photo. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this... just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget."

Lively's Met Gala look is featured alongside 200 other influential works of fashion throughout history. Also from the 2022 Met Gala is Lizzo's Thom Browne-designed dress. Lady Gaga's MTV Awards dress from 2020, created by Christopher John Rogers, is also on display.

The Kensington Palace exhibit is showcasing the "fascinating parallels between the world of today’s red carpet and the Georgian Royal Court in the 18th century," featuring "key iconic looks" from celebrities and royals alike.

The Met Gala takes place at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and is held on the first Monday in May. See all of Lively's show-stopping Met Gala looks through the years.

