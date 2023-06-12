The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals to Shop Now: Save on Bose, Sonos, JBL and More for Summer Fun
There's no denying that music always makes your parties, camping trips, and really any activity more enjoyable. With excellent sound quality and a long-lasting battery life, the right Bluetooth speaker can be the ultimate summertime companion.
Summer is the season of outdoor entertainment, and nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth portable speaker. You can bring your music with you wherever you go. High-quality speakers can be pricey though, so to ensure you don't skip anything on your list of summer must-haves, we've rounded up the best Bluetooth speakers that are on sale at Amazon right now.
Battery life, audio quality and durability are just a few details to look for when shopping for the best Bluetooth speaker. Ultra-portable and compact speaker options like the JBL Clip 4 are ideal for anyone constantly on the go. Since the summer season of beach days, backyard BBQs and pool parties is right around the corner, you'll also want a Bluetooth speaker that's both durable and waterproof.
Top-rated brands like JBL, Bose, Sonos and more have Bluetooth speaker deals at Amazon for up to 50% off. These discounts won’t last forever though, so if you see a speaker that fits your needs and budget, don't miss out on the chance to make this summer truly memorable.
Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
Big-sounding yet easy to carry, the JBL Flip 6 gives you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. Stand it vertical or horizontal and choose from a variety of vibrant colors.
Get up to 10 hours of continuous play time when you take this waterproof, lightweight, and durable speaker on the go. Featuring shock-absorbent materials and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, Roam is primed for every type of weather and terrain.
The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is the ultimate waterproof Bluetooth speaker for all your summer parties and BBQs. With PARTYUP mode, you can pair your Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 with over 150 speakers and create the ideal 3D sound experience.
Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.
Get 20% off the most versatile smart speaker from Bose. This device is a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass.
The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker stays connected to your phone even when you're up to 100 feet away. So, you could check on your grill without literally skipping a beat.
Push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.
Power the party all day and night with the JBL PowerBox featuring color-changing lights that can sync up with your music. Whether you're at home or outdoors, the splashproof speaker makes has amazing sound quality with two levels of deep, adjustable bass.
