There's no denying that music always makes your parties, camping trips, and really any activity more enjoyable. With excellent sound quality and a long-lasting battery life, the right Bluetooth speaker can be the ultimate summertime companion.

Summer is the season of outdoor entertainment, and nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth portable speaker. You can bring your music with you wherever you go. High-quality speakers can be pricey though, so to ensure you don't skip anything on your list of summer must-haves, we've rounded up the best Bluetooth speakers that are on sale at Amazon right now.

Battery life, audio quality and durability are just a few details to look for when shopping for the best Bluetooth speaker. Ultra-portable and compact speaker options like the JBL Clip 4 are ideal for anyone constantly on the go. Since the summer season of beach days, backyard BBQs and pool parties is right around the corner, you'll also want a Bluetooth speaker that's both durable and waterproof.

Top-rated brands like JBL, Bose, Sonos and more have Bluetooth speaker deals at Amazon for up to 50% off. These discounts won’t last forever though, so if you see a speaker that fits your needs and budget, don't miss out on the chance to make this summer truly memorable.

JBL Charge 4 Amazon JBL Charge 4 Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. $150 $100 Shop Now

JBL Flip 6 Amazon JBL Flip 6 Big-sounding yet easy to carry, the JBL Flip 6 gives you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. Stand it vertical or horizontal and choose from a variety of vibrant colors​​​​​​​. $130 $100 Shop Now

Sonos Roam Amazon Sonos Roam Get up to 10 hours of continuous play time when you take this waterproof, lightweight, and durable speaker on the go. Featuring shock-absorbent materials and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, Roam is primed for every type of weather and terrain. $179 $134 Shop Now

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Amazon Bose Portable Smart Speaker Get 20% off the most versatile smart speaker from Bose. This device is a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass. $399 $349 Shop Now

JBL PartyBox 110 Amazon JBL PartyBox 110 Power the party all day and night with the JBL PowerBox featuring color-changing lights that can sync up with your music. Whether you're at home or outdoors, the splashproof speaker makes has amazing sound quality with two levels of deep, adjustable bass. $400 $300 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Frankies Bikinis for Summer

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are 45% Off Just in Time for Summer Camping

Get $50 Off a Pair of AirPods Pro 2 at the Lowest Price This Year

The 35 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Spring Adventures

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite EltaMD Suncreen

How to Get the Best Discounts for Trips to Disneyland and Disney World

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break

The Best Portable Grills for Beaches, Backyard BBQs and More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok