We've searched the web to find the cushiest beach blankets and beach towels for your next sand-filled day.
Whether you're diving into your latest beach read, watching the waves or building sandcastles, there are a few essentials you'll need for a stellar day by the water. Always first on our list is sunscreen to protect your skin. Then there are sunglasses to shield your eyes and, of course, a stylish swimsuit or bikini. But one item that tends to be an afterthought is the perfect beach towel.
If you're still using retired bath towels or event freebie towels for the beach, it could be time for an upgrade. The best beach towel doesn't just dry you off, but it also gives you a cozy spot to chill and repels unwanted layers of pesky sand. These days beach towels are offering more than they used to with beautiful patterns, convenient carrying bags and quick absorbency. Some even have sand-resistant properties. These are truly the beach blankets of the future.
To help you with your search ahead of your Memorial Day weekend beach trip or pool day, we've rounded up the best beach towels and beach blankets for the summer 2024.
The Best Beach Towels and Blankets of 2024
Mark & Graham Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
Personalize your cabana towel to add a touch of elegance, plus it will be easier to recognize.
Huckberry Mediterranean Turkish Towel
Made from extra-soft and strong Turkish long-fiber cotton, this towel from Huckberry is compact and absorbent. The more you use this towel, the better, as it gets softer with every wash.
West Elm Biarritz Woven Stripe Beach Towel
Go for that classic cabana style when you shop these 100% cotton beach towels from West Elm.
Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach
The highly rated Amazon Basics cotton beach towel has over 12,000 reviews with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
L.L.Bean Seaside Beach Towel
Plush and absorbent, this 100% cotton lobster-print beach towel from L.L.Bean is absolutely adorable.
Bay Laurel Extra Large Beach Towel
This quick-drying beach towel from Bay Laurel comes in a variety of colors. It also comes with its own bag, which will keep any stray sand stuck in the towel from lingering in your larger beach bag.
Scuddles Extra Large Beach Blanket
Large and waterproof, this blanket works for the beach, picnics and camping trips. When it folds up, it's secured by a handle strap for easy transport.
Sand Cloud Luna XL
The Luna XL from Sand Cloud is so large it could easily fit two people, but it's also a great option for one person to spread out on. The sand-free towel is also said to dry three times faster than traditional towels.
Knockaround Sarape Microfiber Beach Towel
You can feel good about drying off with this microfiber beach towel made with recycled plastic bottles. The lightweight and ultra-absorbent towel is also sand-resistant.
Serena & Lily Mallorca Beach Towel
The Serena & Lily Mallorca Beach Towel has chic, knotted fringe and comes in a variety of colors. The plush towel is made from 100% Turkish Aegean cotton.
Pottery Barn Classic Cabana Beach Towel
Feel like you're at a high end resort by opting for this cabana beach towel from Pottery Barn. You can get it in the neutral khaki or go for something a bit bolder like a red or pink stripe.
Rumpl The Original Puffy
If you want a bit more cushion than the typical beach towel offers, opt for The Original Puffy blanket. While it won't dry you off, the water- and odor-resistant blanket repels sand and dirt, making it a solid sit-and-chill foundation option for the beach.
Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towels
Sustainable beach towel brand Dock and Bay makes quick-dry towels that are made from 100% recycled materials.
Business and Pleasure Co. The Beach Towel
The generously sized Beach Towel from Business and Pleasure Co. sports a vintage design and is made with 100% cotton.
Great Bay Home Large Beach Towels 30” x 60” (4 Pack)
If you need enough absorbent towels for the whole family, look no further than this colorful four-pack from Great Bay Home.
Slowtide Sun Dazed Beach Towel
This 100% cotton beach blanket creates ample room for you and all your sunny-day things.
