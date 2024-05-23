If baring your legs is so your style, you know that a hot summer day calls for a mini skirt. From micro-mini styles to classic jean skirts, the beloved mini skirt trend is still going as strong as ever.

Mini skirts first hit the scene in the 1960s, and have made their mark on the fashion world ever since. From denim to leather to linen, there's no shortage of variety when it comes to mini skirts on the market. They can be worn skin-tight, pleated like the tenniscore trend and flowy for comfort on hot summer days.

We've found the hottest mini skirts of summer 2024. Some have on-trend low-waisted fits, while others offer a vintage feel. There's a skirt for your size and budget here from Levi’s, For Love & Lemons, Amanda Uprichard and more of-the-moment brands. Some are casual, while others are fit for a night out. Pair them with a crop top or tuck in your shirt to finish the look.

A new mini skirt is the sexy addition your summer 2024 wardrobe needs. So shop our top mini skirt picks below. Some even have shorts or panties built-in for a risk-free outfit addition.