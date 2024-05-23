Get the skinny on the best mini skirts to show off your leggy style all season long.
If baring your legs is so your style, you know that a hot summer day calls for a mini skirt. From micro-mini styles to classic jean skirts, the beloved mini skirt trend is still going as strong as ever.
Mini skirts first hit the scene in the 1960s, and have made their mark on the fashion world ever since. From denim to leather to linen, there's no shortage of variety when it comes to mini skirts on the market. They can be worn skin-tight, pleated like the tenniscore trend and flowy for comfort on hot summer days.
We've found the hottest mini skirts of summer 2024. Some have on-trend low-waisted fits, while others offer a vintage feel. There's a skirt for your size and budget here from Levi’s, For Love & Lemons, Amanda Uprichard and more of-the-moment brands. Some are casual, while others are fit for a night out. Pair them with a crop top or tuck in your shirt to finish the look.
A new mini skirt is the sexy addition your summer 2024 wardrobe needs. So shop our top mini skirt picks below. Some even have shorts or panties built-in for a risk-free outfit addition.
PacSun Light Blue Stretch Mid Rise Denim Mini Skirt
This classic mini jean skirt has a comfy stretch and five pockets.
Levi's Recrafted Icon Skirt
This distressed jean mini skirt gives a retro feel.
Out From Under Bec Low-Rise Micro Mini Skort
This micro mini luckily has shorts underneath for a sexy look sans any wardrobe malfunctions.
GRLFRND Maren A-line Mini Skirt
This mini jean skirt has a casual frayed hem.
Forever21 Plus-Size Fitted Mini Skirt
This classic black mini, available in plus sizes, features a vented hem and fitted silhouette.
Edikted Ariyah Mesh Mini Skirt
This ruffle micro mini has a mesh look and lettuce hem.
Guizio Micro Mini Stretch Skirt
This skirt is micro mini, but it's still comfortable thanks to a built-in panty and pull-on construction.
Amanda Uprichard Dale Skort
This version of a jean skirt reads a bit dressier, with a notched hem and exposed zipper at the back.
Edikted Sabina Low Rise Sequin Miniskirt
Pop on this sequin mini for a night on the town.
For Love & Lemons Auden Mini Skirt
This sexy, high-slit mini has an adorable butterfly detail.
