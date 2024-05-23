Shop
The Hottest Mini Skirts for Summer 2024: Shop Top Styles From Levi’s, for Love & Lemons and More

woman wearing a mini skirt
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:06 PM PDT, May 23, 2024

Get the skinny on the best mini skirts to show off your leggy style all season long.

If baring your legs is so your style, you know that a hot summer day calls for a mini skirt. From micro-mini styles to classic jean skirts, the beloved mini skirt trend is still going as strong as ever.

Mini skirts first hit the scene in the 1960s, and have made their mark on the fashion world ever since. From denim to leather to linen, there's no shortage of variety when it comes to mini skirts on the market. They can be worn skin-tight, pleated like the tenniscore trend and flowy for comfort on hot summer days. 

We've found the hottest mini skirts of summer 2024. Some have on-trend low-waisted fits, while others offer a vintage feel. There's a skirt for your size and budget here from Levi’s, For Love & Lemons, Amanda Uprichard and more of-the-moment brands. Some are casual, while others are fit for a night out. Pair them with a crop top or tuck in your shirt to finish the look.

A new mini skirt is the sexy addition your summer 2024 wardrobe needs. So shop our top mini skirt picks below. Some even have shorts or panties built-in for a risk-free outfit addition.

PacSun Light Blue Stretch Mid Rise Denim Mini Skirt

PacSun Light Blue Stretch Mid Rise Denim Mini Skirt
PacSun

PacSun Light Blue Stretch Mid Rise Denim Mini Skirt

This classic mini jean skirt has a comfy stretch and five pockets.

Levi's Recrafted Icon Skirt

Levi's Recrafted Icon Skirt
Revolve

Levi's Recrafted Icon Skirt

This distressed jean mini skirt gives a retro feel.

Out From Under Bec Low-Rise Micro Mini Skort

Out From Under Bec Low-Rise Micro Mini Skort
Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Bec Low-Rise Micro Mini Skort

This micro mini luckily has shorts underneath for a sexy look sans any wardrobe malfunctions.

GRLFRND Maren A-line Mini Skirt

GRLFRND Maren A-line Mini Skirt
Revolve

GRLFRND Maren A-line Mini Skirt

This mini jean skirt has a casual frayed hem.

Forever21 Plus-Size Fitted Mini Skirt

Forever21 Plus-Size Fitted Mini Skirt
Forever21

Forever21 Plus-Size Fitted Mini Skirt

This classic black mini, available in plus sizes, features a vented hem and fitted silhouette.

$20 $14

Shop Now

Edikted Ariyah Mesh Mini Skirt

Edikted Ariyah Mesh Mini Skirt
PacSun

Edikted Ariyah Mesh Mini Skirt

This ruffle micro mini has a mesh look and lettuce hem.

$42 $33

Shop Now

Guizio Micro Mini Stretch Skirt

Guizio Micro Mini Stretch Skirt
Guizio

Guizio Micro Mini Stretch Skirt

This skirt is micro mini, but it's still comfortable thanks to a built-in panty and pull-on construction.

Amanda Uprichard Dale Skort

Amanda Uprichard Dale Skort
Revolve

Amanda Uprichard Dale Skort

This version of a jean skirt reads a bit dressier, with a notched hem and exposed zipper at the back.

Edikted Sabina Low Rise Sequin Miniskirt

Edikted Sabina Low Rise Sequin Miniskirt
Nordstrom

Edikted Sabina Low Rise Sequin Miniskirt

Pop on this sequin mini for a night on the town.

For Love & Lemons Auden Mini Skirt

For Love & Lemons Auden Mini Skirt
Revolve

For Love & Lemons Auden Mini Skirt

This sexy, high-slit mini has an adorable butterfly detail.

