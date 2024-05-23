Shop
Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Is Here: Save an Extra 20% on Handbags, Wallets and Accessories for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale
Coach Outlet
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:46 AM PDT, May 23, 2024

Score double discounts on iconic handbags, wallets and accessories during Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale.

Leave it to Coach Outlet to host one of the season's hottest pre-summer sales — chock-full of a number of can't-miss deals across all shopping categories and all available to shop this Memorial Day weekend.

Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale is live — and let us tell you, the savings are aplenty. Happening now through May 29, shoppers can take up to 70% off trending Coach styles, plus get an extra 20% off everything (because double the discounts, double the fun, right?).

Shop the Coach Outlet Sale

Coach Outlet is home to thousands of deals year-round — on everything from Jennifer Lopez-loved handbags and fashion to stylish jewelry, wallets, dainty accessories and even a TikTok-approved purse or two. But now, you can stock up on chic Coach handbags and fashion ahead of any upcoming summer vacations — and score on major savings, in the process.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from the Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale.

Hanna Bucket Bag

Coach Outlet

Hanna Bucket Bag

Whether you're heading to a beachside dinner or a summer brunch, this straw bucket bag is perfect for any sunny day outing.

$398 $143

Shop Now

Nolita 19

Coach Outlet

Nolita 19

This affordable leather purse is dainty enough to pair with floral dresses and linen 'fits this summer.

$218 $95

Shop Now

City Tote Bag

Coach Outlet

City Tote Bag

This classic tote is made with Coach's double face leather and an inner zip pocket to keep all your essentials safe.

$398 $119

Shop Now

Slim Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas With Floral Print

Coach Outlet

Slim Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas With Floral Print

Crafted with signature leather and adorned with a floral print, the Slim Zip Wallet adds a touch of vibrancy perfect for the summer season.

$268 $64

Shop Now

Payton Hobo Bag

Coach Outlet

Payton Hobo Bag

Embrace the shoulder bag trend with this adorable Coach number. It has silver hardware to match your jewelry.

$328 $95

Shop Now

Mini Wallet On A Chain

Coach Outlet

Mini Wallet On A Chain

For when you want to be as free as possible by carrying as little as possible, Coach's comfortable and practical wallet is over $100 off now.

$198 $48

Shop Now

Teri Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

The ’90s-inspired Teri Shoulder Bag includes a detachable strap for crossbody wear, allowing you to easily switch up your look. 

$350 $183

Shop Now

Morgan Crossbody

Coach Outlet

Morgan Crossbody

This elegant bag has a buckle-look snap and comes in a vibrant tulip shade. 

$298 $72

Shop Now

Rowan Satchel

Coach Outlet

Rowan Satchel

The Rowan satchel is crafted from crossgrain leather and features an extended zipper for easy interior access.

$398 $143

Shop Now

Large Morgan Square Crossbody Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas

Coach Outlet

Large Morgan Square Crossbody Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas

Easy to match with every outfit, this crossbody bag will become your new go-to weekender. 

$450 $143

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

