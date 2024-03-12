Spring is all about soft, Easter-bunny-approved hues that go with the fresh blooming flowers of the season. If you're looking to update your wardrobe before heading out into the bright spring sunshine, you're in luck, because spring has sprung at Coach Outlet. The brand's Pastel Collection is out now, and there are classic Coach styles like the Tabby, the Nina, the Eliza and more drenched in pale blues, greens and more spring-ready hues.

Whether you're shopping for a new purse or wallet, there's a style in this sunny drop that will complement your spring sundress to a T. Or, try a monochromatic look by matching your entire 'fit to a new pastel Coach bag. Coach Outlet is in on the '90s resurgence trend with shoulder bags, pieces inspired by denim blue hues and more designed to live in your wardrobe for years to come thanks to their lasting quality.

Shop What's New at Coach Outlet

Express yourself with a style that speaks to you. Below, shop some highlights from the new Coach Outlet Pastel Collection, including tote bags, crossbody bags, shoulder bags and more.

Nina Small Tote Coach Outlet Nina Small Tote Is there a such thing as too many totes? Nah! This petite option comes in a spring-ready cornflower hue. $189 Shop Now

Nolita 19 Coach Outlet Nolita 19 This affordable leather purse is dainty enough to pair with floral dresses this spring and linen 'fits this summer. $79 Shop Now

Pace Belt Bag Coach Outlet Pace Belt Bag Heading out on a spring break trip? Whether you're headed to a beach vacation or the neighborhood park, this belt bag can help you keep your essentials close at hand when you travel. $99 Shop Now

Tabby Chain Clutch Coach Outlet Tabby Chain Clutch Let's get down to brass tax: This adorable clutch is versatile enough to go with your dressiest 'fit by day and a T-shirt and jeans by night. $295 Shop Now

Eliza Small Wallet Coach Outlet Eliza Small Wallet Tired of getting a cute wallet by spending all of the cash you'd put in it? This adorable wallet has silver hardware and a reasonable price point. $59 Shop Now