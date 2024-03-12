Sponsored by Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet’s New Spring Collection Is Pastel Perfection: Shop the Tabby Line and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
coach outlet spring
Coach Outlet
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:02 PM PDT, March 12, 2024

Shop adorably fashionable pieces and more made to last for years to come.

Spring is all about soft, Easter-bunny-approved hues that go with the fresh blooming flowers of the season. If you're looking to update your wardrobe before heading out into the bright spring sunshine, you're in luck, because spring has sprung at Coach Outlet. The brand's Pastel Collection is out now, and there are classic Coach styles like the Tabby, the Nina, the Eliza and more drenched in pale blues, greens and more spring-ready hues.

Whether you're shopping for a new purse or wallet, there's a style in this sunny drop that will complement your spring sundress to a T. Or, try a monochromatic look by matching your entire 'fit to a new pastel Coach bag. Coach Outlet is in on the '90s resurgence trend with shoulder bags, pieces inspired by denim blue hues and more designed to live in your wardrobe for years to come thanks to their lasting quality.

Shop What's New at Coach Outlet

Express yourself with a style that speaks to you. Below, shop some highlights from the new Coach Outlet Pastel Collection, including tote bags, crossbody bags, shoulder bags and more.

Nina Small Tote

Nina Small Tote
Coach Outlet

Nina Small Tote

Is there a such thing as too many totes? Nah! This petite option comes in a spring-ready cornflower hue.

Eliza Flap Crossbody

Eliza Flap Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Eliza Flap Crossbody

Pop on this pale green crossbody and head to the garden party.

Teri Shoulder Bag

Teri Shoulder Bag
Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag

Enter: Your ideal on-the-go handbag. It can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. 

Nolita 19

Nolita 19
Coach Outlet

Nolita 19

This affordable leather purse is dainty enough to pair with floral dresses this spring and linen 'fits this summer. 

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach Outlet

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

Coach has added this charming chalk hue to the iconic Tabby line for spring. 

Morgan Slim Wallet

Morgan Slim Wallet
Coach Outlet

Morgan Slim Wallet

Feeling a little wild? This stunning, crocodile-embossed leather wallet has a chic buckle detail.

Pace Belt Bag

Pace Belt Bag
Coach Outlet

Pace Belt Bag

Heading out on a spring break trip? Whether you're headed to a beach vacation or the neighborhood park, this belt bag can help you keep your essentials close at hand when you travel.

Tabby Chain Clutch

Tabby Chain Clutch
Coach Outlet

Tabby Chain Clutch

Let's get down to brass tax: This adorable clutch is versatile enough to go with your dressiest 'fit by day and a T-shirt and jeans by night.

Large Morgan Square Crossbody

Large Morgan Square Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Large Morgan Square Crossbody

Wear this crocodile-embossed leather bag over your shoulder or as a crossbody.

Eliza Small Wallet

Eliza Small Wallet
Coach Outlet

Eliza Small Wallet

Tired of getting a cute wallet by spending all of the cash you'd put in it? This adorable wallet has silver hardware and a reasonable price point.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break 2024

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break 2024

The Best Spring Break Travel Essentials From lululemon

Style

The Best Spring Break Travel Essentials From lululemon

Lululemon Dropped a New Everywhere Belt Bag for Spring

Style

Lululemon Dropped a New Everywhere Belt Bag for Spring

14 Best Diaper Bags to Make Spring Travel with Kids Easier

Best Lists

14 Best Diaper Bags to Make Spring Travel with Kids Easier

Tags:

Latest News