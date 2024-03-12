Shop adorably fashionable pieces and more made to last for years to come.
Spring is all about soft, Easter-bunny-approved hues that go with the fresh blooming flowers of the season. If you're looking to update your wardrobe before heading out into the bright spring sunshine, you're in luck, because spring has sprung at Coach Outlet. The brand's Pastel Collection is out now, and there are classic Coach styles like the Tabby, the Nina, the Eliza and more drenched in pale blues, greens and more spring-ready hues.
Whether you're shopping for a new purse or wallet, there's a style in this sunny drop that will complement your spring sundress to a T. Or, try a monochromatic look by matching your entire 'fit to a new pastel Coach bag. Coach Outlet is in on the '90s resurgence trend with shoulder bags, pieces inspired by denim blue hues and more designed to live in your wardrobe for years to come thanks to their lasting quality.
Shop What's New at Coach Outlet
Express yourself with a style that speaks to you. Below, shop some highlights from the new Coach Outlet Pastel Collection, including tote bags, crossbody bags, shoulder bags and more.
Nina Small Tote
Is there a such thing as too many totes? Nah! This petite option comes in a spring-ready cornflower hue.
Eliza Flap Crossbody
Pop on this pale green crossbody and head to the garden party.
Teri Shoulder Bag
Enter: Your ideal on-the-go handbag. It can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.
Nolita 19
This affordable leather purse is dainty enough to pair with floral dresses this spring and linen 'fits this summer.
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach has added this charming chalk hue to the iconic Tabby line for spring.
Morgan Slim Wallet
Feeling a little wild? This stunning, crocodile-embossed leather wallet has a chic buckle detail.
Pace Belt Bag
Heading out on a spring break trip? Whether you're headed to a beach vacation or the neighborhood park, this belt bag can help you keep your essentials close at hand when you travel.
Tabby Chain Clutch
Let's get down to brass tax: This adorable clutch is versatile enough to go with your dressiest 'fit by day and a T-shirt and jeans by night.
Large Morgan Square Crossbody
Wear this crocodile-embossed leather bag over your shoulder or as a crossbody.
Eliza Small Wallet
Tired of getting a cute wallet by spending all of the cash you'd put in it? This adorable wallet has silver hardware and a reasonable price point.