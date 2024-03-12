Amp up your accessories game with the best deals on Blue Nile's versatile jewelry.
When it comes to prepping your spring 2024 wardrobe, let's definitely not forget jewelry. This season, it’s all about investing in those everyday classics. To help you find timeless pieces on a budget, Blue Nile is running a sale on stunning jewelry to mark any occasion this year.
Now through March 23, you can save up to 30% on everything from diamond pendant necklaces to pearl earrings and even a selection of wedding and engagement rings. Whether you're a fan of timeless classics or you love to make a bold statement with your accessories, this Blue Nile sale has something for everyone.
Quality meets affordability in Blue Nile's range of more than 2,000 jewelry pieces. With Easter and Mother's Day right around the corner, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the savings on fine jewelry that would make memorable gifts. Blue Nile diamonds are both high-quality and 100% conflict-free, making them the perfect presents to wow the special women in your life.
Ahead, shop some of the best jewelry deals from the Blue Nile sale to add some extra sparkle to spring.
Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring
Add bold sparkle to your hand with this ring featuring triple-row design, with a row of angled baguette diamonds, a row of vertical baguette diamonds, and an open row finished with horizontal baguette diamonds.
Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring
Diamonds aren't the only option for creating a stunning ring. This 14-karat white gold option features sapphires, too.
Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Timeless tennis bracelets are once again having a moment. This one is made of 14-karat white gold and features 5 ct. tw. in diamonds giving it dramatic shimmer.
Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring
For an engagement ring as unique as she is, check out this nontraditional option with an emerald. Choose from two metal types and three gemstone options.
Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings
You'll get daily wear out of these white gold huggies. The double row of shimmering diamonds give a dramatic sparkle as they catch the light.
Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold
You can't go wrong with these classic white gold, cushion-cut diamond stud earrings.
Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold
Crafted from 14k white gold and flaunting an array of varying sizes and 2 carats total of round-cut diamonds, this ring makes the most brilliant of impressions.
Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet
The gorgeous emeralds on this 14-karat white gold bracelet have a diamond halo. It can also be made with rubies and blue sapphires.
