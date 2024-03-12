Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Blue Nile Jewelry, From Diamond Earrings to Engagement Rings

Blue Nile Sale
Blue Nile
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:01 PM PDT, March 12, 2024

Amp up your accessories game with the best deals on Blue Nile's versatile jewelry.

When it comes to prepping your spring 2024 wardrobe, let's definitely not forget jewelry. This season, it’s all about investing in those everyday classics. To help you find timeless pieces on a budget, Blue Nile is running a sale on stunning jewelry to mark any occasion this year.

Now through March 23, you can save up to 30% on everything from diamond pendant necklaces to pearl earrings and even a selection of wedding and engagement rings. Whether you're a fan of timeless classics or you love to make a bold statement with your accessories, this Blue Nile sale has something for everyone.

Shop the Blue Nile Sale

Quality meets affordability in Blue Nile's range of more than 2,000 jewelry pieces. With Easter and Mother's Day right around the corner, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the savings on fine jewelry that would make memorable gifts. Blue Nile diamonds are both high-quality and 100% conflict-free, making them the perfect presents to wow the special women in your life. 

Ahead, shop some of the best jewelry deals from the Blue Nile sale to add some extra sparkle to spring.

Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring

Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring
Blue Nile

Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring

Add bold sparkle to your hand with this ring featuring triple-row design, with a row of angled baguette diamonds, a row of vertical baguette diamonds, and an open row finished with horizontal baguette diamonds.

$1,400 $980

Shop Now

Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring

Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring
Blue Nile

Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring

Diamonds aren't the only option for creating a stunning ring. This 14-karat white gold option features sapphires, too. 

$3,460 $2,422

Shop Now

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Timeless tennis bracelets are once again having a moment. This one is made of 14-karat white gold and features 5 ct. tw. in diamonds giving it dramatic shimmer.

$12,710 $8,897

Shop Now

Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring

Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring
Blue Nile

Oval Emerald And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring

For an engagement ring as unique as she is, check out this nontraditional option with an emerald. Choose from two metal types and three gemstone options.

$5,350 $3,745

Shop Now

Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings

Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings
Blue Nile

Mini Double Row Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings

You'll get daily wear out of these white gold huggies. The double row of shimmering diamonds give a dramatic sparkle as they catch the light.

$1,160 $928

Shop Now

Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold

Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold
Blue Nile

Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold

You can't go wrong with these classic white gold, cushion-cut diamond stud earrings.

$1,630 $850

Shop Now

Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold
Blue Nile

Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

Crafted from 14k white gold and flaunting an array of varying sizes and 2 carats total of round-cut diamonds, this ring makes the most brilliant of impressions.

$5,310 $3,717

Shop Now

Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet

Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet
Blue Nile

Emerald And Diamond Halo Bracelet

The gorgeous emeralds on this 14-karat white gold bracelet have a diamond halo. It can also be made with rubies and blue sapphires.

$10,500 $7,350

Shop Now

