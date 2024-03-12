Fresh farmer's market veggies, home-grown herbs and perfectly ripened fruits make whipping up something in the kitchen during the warmer months all the more delicious. These mouth-watering meals are tough to prepare without the right kitchen tools. So to celebrate spring one of the internet's most-loved cookware brands, Caraway, is hosting a Spring into Savings Sales Event.

Shop the Caraway Spring into Savings Sale

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment. Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware that's both good for home chefs and better for the planet, is slashing prices on their cookware, bakeware, food storage, food prep bundles and more. Plus, the retailer is offering up to $200 in rewards to use on your next purchase. Starting at $25 in rewards when you make a purchase of at least $95, the more you buy, the bigger the reward you'll earn.

These discounts on non-toxic, eco-friendly Caraway kitchen products are ones you'll want to score for yourself, but they'd also make great Easter gifts, Mother's Day gifts and Father's Day gifts for any meal prep enthusiasts, frequent dinner party hosts, small space dwellers, seasoned home cooks or even the cooking newbies on your shopping list.

Sales at Caraway are rare, so right now is the time to stock up on easy-to-use kitchen essentials without unnecessary chemicals. To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, we've gathered all the best deals to shop now.

The Best Deals to Shop at Caraway's Spring Into Savings Event

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Give the kitchen a refresh with a non-stick ceramic pot set from Caraway. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, it also includes an organizing device to help you store them neatly. $545 $395 Shop Now

Caraway Bakeware Set Caraway Caraway Bakeware Set Bake your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. $545 $395 Shop Now

Caraway Food Storage Set Caraway Caraway Food Storage Set The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the Wild West when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $305 $245 Shop Now

Caraway Kitchen Gadget Set Caraway Caraway Kitchen Gadget Set Nestled into a wooden organizer that will fit into your kitchen drawer, this set includes a stainless steel can opener, pizza cutter, garlic press, ice cream scoop and peeler. $245 $195 Shop Now

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle There's nothing like a whistling tea kettle to get excited for a warm cup, and this one looks beautiful on their stove. It comes in nine colors. $245 $195 Shop Now

Caraway Linens Set Caraway Caraway Linens Set Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set of tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. $185 $135 Shop Now

Caraway Kitchen Sink Bundle Caraway Caraway Kitchen Sink Bundle Starting from scratch or in serious need of a kitchen upgrade? Check out the Kitchen Sink bundle, which includes the cookware set, mini duo, bakeware set, food storage set, whistling tea kettle and the complimentary storage to tuck them away neatly. $1,840 $1,430 Shop Now

