Caraway's Spring Into Savings Event: Shop These Kitchen Deals for up to $200 Back

Caraway Spring Promo
Caraway
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:47 AM PDT, March 12, 2024

Save on the best-selling bundles at Caraway while getting up to $200 back in rewards for your next purchase at the retailer.

Fresh farmer's market veggies, home-grown herbs and perfectly ripened fruits make whipping up something in the kitchen during the warmer months all the more delicious. These mouth-watering meals are tough to prepare without the right kitchen tools. So to celebrate spring one of the internet's most-loved cookware brands, Caraway, is hosting a Spring into Savings Sales Event.

Shop the Caraway Spring into Savings Sale

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment. Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware that's both good for home chefs and better for the planet, is slashing prices on their cookware, bakeware, food storage, food prep bundles and more. Plus, the retailer is offering up to $200 in rewards to use on your next purchase. Starting at $25 in rewards when you make a purchase of at least $95, the more you buy, the bigger the reward you'll earn.

These discounts on non-toxic, eco-friendly Caraway kitchen products are ones you'll want to score for yourself, but they'd also make great Easter gifts, Mother's Day gifts and Father's Day gifts for any meal prep enthusiasts, frequent dinner party hosts, small space dwellers, seasoned home cooks or even the cooking newbies on your shopping list. 

Sales at Caraway are rare, so right now is the time to stock up on easy-to-use kitchen essentials without unnecessary chemicals. To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, we've gathered all the best deals to shop now.

The Best Deals to Shop at Caraway's Spring Into Savings Event

Caraway Cookware Set

Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway

Caraway Cookware Set

Give the kitchen a refresh with a non-stick ceramic pot set from Caraway. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, it also includes an organizing device to help you store them neatly.

$545 $395

Shop Now

Caraway Bakeware Set

Caraway Bakeware Set
Caraway

Caraway Bakeware Set

Bake your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. 

$545 $395

Shop Now

Caraway Cook & Bake Set (16 Pieces)

Caraway Cook & Bake Set (16 Pieces)
Caraway

Caraway Cook & Bake Set (16 Pieces)

Score the full cookware and bakeware set plus storage for both with this bundle that saves you $300.

$1,090 $790

Shop Now

Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware & Minis Set

Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware & Minis Set
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware & Minis Set

Those who prefer to cook with stainless steel cookware will want to check out this set, which includes a regular and mini fry pan, a regular and mini sauce pan, a sauté pan and a Dutch oven plus complimentary storage.

$1,155 $1,005

Shop Now

Caraway Stainless Steel Minis Duo

Caraway Stainless Steel Minis Duo
Caraway

Caraway Stainless Steel Minis Duo

Cooking for one? Try out the small-sized frying pan and saucepan in the Mini Duos bundle.

$345 $310

Shop Now

Caraway Food Storage Set

Caraway Food Storage Set
Caraway

Caraway Food Storage Set

The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the Wild West when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway.

$305 $245

Shop Now

Caraway Prep & Boards Set

Caraway Prep & Boards Set
Caraway

Caraway Prep & Boards Set

Grab yourself a sleek and streamlined set of cutting boards, knives and kitchen utensils with this option currently discounted by more than $200.

$800 $590

Shop Now

Caraway Kitchen Gadget Set

Caraway Kitchen Gadget Set
Caraway

Caraway Kitchen Gadget Set

Nestled into a wooden organizer that will fit into your kitchen drawer, this set includes a stainless steel can opener, pizza cutter, garlic press, ice cream scoop and peeler.

$245 $195

Shop Now

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle
Caraway

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle

There's nothing like a whistling tea kettle to get excited for a warm cup, and this one looks beautiful on their stove. It comes in nine colors.

$245 $195

Shop Now

Caraway Ready, Set, Prep Bundle

Caraway Ready, Set, Prep Bundle
Caraway

Caraway Ready, Set, Prep Bundle

Meal planners who prep ahead of time will appreciate this bundle, which includes cutting boards, food storage, kitchen knives and wooden utensils. 

$1,105 $835

Shop Now

Caraway Linens Set

Caraway Linens Set
Caraway

Caraway Linens Set

Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set of tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. 

$185 $135

Shop Now

Caraway Kitchen Sink Bundle

Caraway Kitchen Sink Bundle
Caraway

Caraway Kitchen Sink Bundle

Starting from scratch or in serious need of a kitchen upgrade? Check out the Kitchen Sink bundle, which includes the cookware set, mini duo, bakeware set, food storage set, whistling tea kettle and the complimentary storage to tuck them away neatly.

 

$1,840 $1,430

Shop Now

