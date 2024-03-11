Spring is right around the corner, which means only one thing: The seasonal urge to make an Aperol Spritz and host a dinner party is imminent. For one last day today, Anthropologie is welcoming the new season with a sale on everything you need to set the table, serve food and toast to the sunnier days ahead.

Today only, the Set Your Spring Table event at Anthropologie is offering 20% off select dinnerware, glassware, candles and more. Whether you're planning an Easter dinner or Mother's Day brunch, all the delightful discounts will have your home feeling fresh, inviting and well-prepared for spring.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

The right tableware can take your dinner parties to the next level. Anthropologie's sale is filled with hosting essentials from colorful wine glasses to picturesque cake stands. To help you on your shopping journey, we've rounded up our favorite spring-inspired finds below. Just be sure to take advantage of these deals before they disappear tonight.

Morgan Flutes, Set of 4 Anthropologie Morgan Flutes, Set of 4 Available in 6 fun colors, these Morgan flutes are sure to spice up any dinner party or special occasion you want to add a pop of color to. Not to mention this item comes in a set of four, so the fun can be shared with friends. $56 $45 Shop Now

Lyla Tray Anthropologie Lyla Tray This stone serving tray is 12" in diameter and features a scalloped silhouette and botanicals on the face, adding a touch of elegance to a much-needed staple for anyone who loves to have guests over. $48 $38 Shop Now

Brynn Vase Anthropologie Brynn Vase A vase that's perfect for indoor or outdoor use, this stylish stoneware piece will make a tasteful base to any floral arrangement. $78 $62 Shop Now

Puffer Faux Fur Throw Blanket Anthropologie Puffer Faux Fur Throw Blanket This blanket will literally give you all the feels with this puffy faux fur, without any guilt of purchasing the real thing. Available in two spring-cozy colors, this blanket is the perfect throw for your couch to snuggle up with this spring. $138 $110 Shop Now

