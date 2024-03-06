Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Espresso Machines: Shop Nespresso, De'Longhi, Philips, Keurig and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Espresso Machine
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:34 AM PST, March 6, 2024

Skip the coffee shop line and brew your favorite caffeinated beverages with these espresso machines on sale at Amazon.

A freshly brewed espresso drink is the exact jumpstart needed to get our days going, especially with losing an hour due to daylight saving time. Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect, but high-quality espresso makers can be expensive. Fortunately, these Amazon Deals are currently offering huge discounts on espresso machines that simplify the process of enjoying a tasty dose of caffeine with the press of a button. 

With the right espresso machine and the proper ingredients, you can create flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or anything else you crave. For those serious about their caffeinated beverages, De'Longhi espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price point: these espresso machines are highly functional for brewing better coffee at home.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. From Casabrews and Nespresso to Mr. Coffee, take a sip of all the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below. While you're craving a cup of joe, check out our guides to the best Amazon deals on Nespresso and Keurig espresso machines available right now.

The Best Amazon Deals on Espresso Machines

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
Amazon

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

In a compact design, brew lattes, cappuccinos and more in a comfort of your home. 

$156 $83

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Brew the perfect single serve Coffee or Espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results.

$199 $189

Shop Now

Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

Whether you're in the mood for a coffee or cappuccino, this Keurig Coffee Maker can brew anything you need for the right pick up.

$250 $176

Shop Now

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine
Amazon

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Brew delicious lattes, cappuccinos and shots of espresso right at home using Lavazza's singe-serve espresso machine.

$189 $112

Shop Now

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine
Amazon

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Brew a single cup of espresso or two at a time with this espresso machine from Calphalon. It even has a cup warming tray to keep your espresso cups toasty before brewing. 

$500 $279

Shop Now

De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon

De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

The De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine comes with a milk frother attachment so you have everything you need to make a coffee shop-level drink.

$200 $135

Shop Now

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

If you're searching for a compact espresso machine, the Nespresso Pixie will fit any kitchen with a width of only 11 cm.

$230 $162

Shop Now

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Durable ceramic grinders deliver exceptional coffee for up to 20,000 cups. You can also customize your coffee's strength and volume.  

$650 $540

Shop Now

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This 3-in-1 espresso, cappuccino and latte maker is equipped with a 15-bar electric pump, which creates powerful pressure to extract rich flavors while brewing. 

$250 $198

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

The sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Each unit also comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods. 

$180 $133

Shop Now

Laekerrt Espresso Machine 20 Bar Espresso Maker

Laekerrt Espresso Machine 20 Bar Espresso Maker
Amazon

Laekerrt Espresso Machine 20 Bar Espresso Maker

If you want an espresso machine that fits your personal style, check out this retro olive green espresso machine. It's not just fashionable, it can brew espresso and froth milk with the best of them and also comes with an espresso knock box to save you time on daily cleanup. 

$180 $130

Shop Now

CASABREWS Espresso Machine With Grinder

CASABREWS Espresso Machine With Grinder
Amazon

CASABREWS Espresso Machine With Grinder

With 15 adjustable grind settings, you have the ability to choose your preferred grind level to get the best flavour from your coffee beans.

$550 $450

With Coupon

Shop Now

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo
Amazon

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo

Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. Philips 3200 series espresso machine and grinder is feature-heavy, easy-to-operate, professional-worthy gadget. Equipped with a milk frother dubbed "LatteGo," it mixes milk and air at high speed in a round frothing chamber, then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. Amazon reviewers rave that it works better than models two to three times the price, and praise the easy-to-clean technology. 

$1,000 $720

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Dyson, Apple, Ninja and More

Sales & Deals

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Dyson, Apple, Ninja and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Keurig Coffee Makers — Up to 40% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Keurig Coffee Makers — Up to 40% Off

The Best Nespresso Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 36% on Coffee and Espresso Machines

Sales & Deals

The Best Nespresso Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 36% on Coffee and Espresso Machines

Save Up to 33% on Nespresso's Best Coffee and Espresso Machines

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 33% on Nespresso's Best Coffee and Espresso Machines

The Best Vitamix Deals: Save Up to $100 on Professional-Grade Blenders

Sales & Deals

The Best Vitamix Deals: Save Up to $100 on Professional-Grade Blenders

The Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker Is On Sale for 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker Is On Sale for 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

Gordon Ramsay's Favorite HexClad Cookware Is Majorly on Sale Right Now

Sales & Deals

Gordon Ramsay's Favorite HexClad Cookware Is Majorly on Sale Right Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Kitchen Appliances

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Kitchen Appliances

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 37% Off at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 37% Off at Amazon Right Now

Tags:

Latest News