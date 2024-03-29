New moms are without a doubt superheroes and definitely deserve all the love on Mother's Day. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while adjusting to the postpartum changes within their own bodies, moms of newborns can feel all kinds of overwhelmed. So, if you have a new mom to shop for this Mother's Day, it only makes sense that the best gifts will help make the transition to motherhood as smooth as possible.

There's little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, so we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated and less stressed. If you are searching for a useful gift to give this Mother's Day, we've included everything -- from a new diaper bag and comfy nap dresses, to products that will streamline everyday life for a busy new mom.

Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Mother's Day one to remember. Outside of offering free babysitting services, these are our favorite gifts for new moms this year.

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms in 2024

Vera Bradley Knit Robe Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Knit Robe This floral-print robe is light and breezy, making it a must-have for the warmer months. She'll appreciate the ability to jump into action whenever the baby cries by throwing on this gorgeous robe. $50 $38 Shop Now

Ember Baby Bottle System Amazon Ember Baby Bottle System With this innovative gift Mom won't have to stress about finding a way to heat up a bottle when she is on the go. The portable Ember system will heat it up for her. $400 Shop Now

Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle Amazon Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle Help her unwind after a long day with this relaxing and beautiful candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax for clean burning so you can feel confident lighting it with a baby in the home. $27 $22 Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Help eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun Mini. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound. $199 Shop Now

Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent the Runway. She can choose from super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for a flat monthly fee. Plans starting at $89/month Shop Now

Audible Audible Audible If your new mom is a book lover but finds herself without the time to crack open a novel, a subscription to Audible allows her to read while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift. Plans start at $8/month Free 30-day trial Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

