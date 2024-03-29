Gifts

22 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms: Shop Presents She Actually Wants

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:51 PM PDT, March 29, 2024

Make this mother's day a special one with any of these thoughtful gifts for new moms.

New moms are without a doubt superheroes and definitely deserve all the love on Mother's Day. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while adjusting to the postpartum changes within their own bodies, moms of newborns can feel all kinds of overwhelmed. So, if you have a new mom to shop for this Mother's Day, it only makes sense that the best gifts will help make the transition to motherhood as smooth as possible.  

There's little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, so we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated and less stressed. If you are searching for a useful gift to give this Mother's Day, we've included everything -- from a new diaper bag and comfy nap dresses, to products that will streamline everyday life for a busy new mom.

Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Mother's Day one to remember. Outside of offering free babysitting services, these are our favorite gifts for new moms this year.

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms in 2024

Vera Bradley Knit Robe

Vera Bradley Knit Robe
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Knit Robe

This floral-print robe is light and breezy, making it a must-have for the warmer months. She'll appreciate the ability to jump into action whenever the baby cries by throwing on this gorgeous robe. 

$50 $38

Shop Now

Ember Baby Bottle System

Ember Baby Bottle System
Amazon

Ember Baby Bottle System

With this innovative gift Mom won't have to stress about finding a way to heat up a bottle when she is on the go. The portable Ember system will heat it up for her.

Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle

Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle
Amazon

Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle

Help her unwind after a long day with this relaxing and beautiful candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax for clean burning so you can feel confident lighting it with a baby in the home. 

$27 $22

Shop Now

SummerAndBash Custom Mama and Mini Matching Outfit

SummerAndBash Custom Mama and Mini Matching Outfit
Etsy

SummerAndBash Custom Mama and Mini Matching Outfit

She'll adore this "Mama" and "Mini" matching tee and onesie set that she can wear all summer (even after baby outgrows their outfit). We also suggest an impromptu photo shoot to commemorate the day.

$26 $23

Shop Now

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack

Not only does this diaper tote double as a super stylish backpack, but it also attaches to a stroller for added convenience. 

$75 $70

Shop Now

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Grab her the trendiest shoe this season — a leather Birkenstock with gold buckles — for a stylish yet impossibly comfortable treat for her feet.

Bearaby Cotton Napper

Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby

Bearaby Cotton Napper

An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket promotes better sleep and a calmer feeling, naturally.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Give the gift of relaxation with this bath caddy, complete with a wine glass holder, phone slot, candle holder and trays.

$59 $35

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas from her 2022 list are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$195 $156

Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon

Theragun Mini 2.0

Help eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun Mini. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound.

Kitsch Luxe Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask Bundle

Kitsch Luxe Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask Bundle
Kitsch

Kitsch Luxe Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask Bundle

Let your new mom sleep extra well with this luxurious silk pillowcase set and weighted eye mask from Kitsch.

$100 $75

Shop Now

BaubleBar Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace

BaubleBar Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace

Spell out her name, the new baby's name or just "MAMA" with this ultra-trendy spaced-out lettered necklace from BaubleBar to make her feel cherished this Mother's Day.

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid
Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid

It can be hard to take care of yourself when you're taking care of a newborn. Make sure mama stays hydrated with this sleek tumbler offered in different colors and patterns. 

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway

Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent the Runway. She can choose from super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for a flat monthly fee.

Plans starting at $89/month

Shop Now

Kay Jewelers Double Heart Necklace 10K Yellow Gold

Kay Jewelers Double Heart Necklace 10K Yellow Gold
Kay Jewelers

Kay Jewelers Double Heart Necklace 10K Yellow Gold

Gold jewelry is always a hit. This double heart necklace from Kay Jewelers is a Mother's Day keepsake she can wear forever.

$200 $140

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

If your new mom has been living in comfy athleisure, she'll truly appreciate this pair of cult favorite leggings from lululemon, made from its buttery soft and weightless fabric. 

ban.do Rough Draft Large Spiral Notebook With Pockets

ban.do Rough Draft Large Spiral Notebook With Pockets
Amazon

ban.do Rough Draft Large Spiral Notebook With Pockets

Mommy brain is no joke. Help her keep track of all her to-dos with this handy and adorable notebook that says "Make it All Happen."

Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress

Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress
Hill House Home

Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress

We love this easy-to-throw-on nap dress from Hill House Home in any of the stunning colors and patterns for spring. It's perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish.

$150 $68

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent. 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera
Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Let her snap and print out memories of the baby's first month in an instant with this Fujifilm camera. 

$80 $70

Shop Now

Audible

Audible
Audible

Audible

If your new mom is a book lover but finds herself without the time to crack open a novel, a subscription to Audible allows her to read while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift. 

Plans start at $8/month

Free 30-day trial

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9

Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 9, now on sale at Amazon.

$399 $329

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day 2024

Gifts

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day 2024

The 27 Best Mother's Day Gift for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

Gifts

The 27 Best Mother's Day Gift for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

The Best Early Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart's Spring Sale

Gifts

The Best Early Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart's Spring Sale

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Gifts

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Introduces a Fresh New Color

Home

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Introduces a Fresh New Color

Sean Ono Lennon Gives Mom Yoko a Mother's Day Shout-Out at 2024 Oscars

Oscars

Sean Ono Lennon Gives Mom Yoko a Mother's Day Shout-Out at 2024 Oscars

King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in Touching Mother's Day Post

News

King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in Touching Mother's Day Post

Tags:

Latest News