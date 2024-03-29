Make this mother's day a special one with any of these thoughtful gifts for new moms.
New moms are without a doubt superheroes and definitely deserve all the love on Mother's Day. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while adjusting to the postpartum changes within their own bodies, moms of newborns can feel all kinds of overwhelmed. So, if you have a new mom to shop for this Mother's Day, it only makes sense that the best gifts will help make the transition to motherhood as smooth as possible.
There's little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, so we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated and less stressed. If you are searching for a useful gift to give this Mother's Day, we've included everything -- from a new diaper bag and comfy nap dresses, to products that will streamline everyday life for a busy new mom.
Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Mother's Day one to remember. Outside of offering free babysitting services, these are our favorite gifts for new moms this year.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms in 2024
Vera Bradley Knit Robe
This floral-print robe is light and breezy, making it a must-have for the warmer months. She'll appreciate the ability to jump into action whenever the baby cries by throwing on this gorgeous robe.
Ember Baby Bottle System
With this innovative gift Mom won't have to stress about finding a way to heat up a bottle when she is on the go. The portable Ember system will heat it up for her.
Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle
Help her unwind after a long day with this relaxing and beautiful candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax for clean burning so you can feel confident lighting it with a baby in the home.
SummerAndBash Custom Mama and Mini Matching Outfit
She'll adore this "Mama" and "Mini" matching tee and onesie set that she can wear all summer (even after baby outgrows their outfit). We also suggest an impromptu photo shoot to commemorate the day.
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack
Not only does this diaper tote double as a super stylish backpack, but it also attaches to a stroller for added convenience.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Grab her the trendiest shoe this season — a leather Birkenstock with gold buckles — for a stylish yet impossibly comfortable treat for her feet.
Bearaby Cotton Napper
An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket promotes better sleep and a calmer feeling, naturally.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give the gift of relaxation with this bath caddy, complete with a wine glass holder, phone slot, candle holder and trays.
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Oprah's favorite pajamas from her 2022 list are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Theragun Mini 2.0
Help eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun Mini. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound.
Kitsch Luxe Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask Bundle
Let your new mom sleep extra well with this luxurious silk pillowcase set and weighted eye mask from Kitsch.
BaubleBar Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace
Spell out her name, the new baby's name or just "MAMA" with this ultra-trendy spaced-out lettered necklace from BaubleBar to make her feel cherished this Mother's Day.
Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid
It can be hard to take care of yourself when you're taking care of a newborn. Make sure mama stays hydrated with this sleek tumbler offered in different colors and patterns.
Rent the Runway
Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent the Runway. She can choose from super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for a flat monthly fee.
Kay Jewelers Double Heart Necklace 10K Yellow Gold
Gold jewelry is always a hit. This double heart necklace from Kay Jewelers is a Mother's Day keepsake she can wear forever.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
If your new mom has been living in comfy athleisure, she'll truly appreciate this pair of cult favorite leggings from lululemon, made from its buttery soft and weightless fabric.
ban.do Rough Draft Large Spiral Notebook With Pockets
Mommy brain is no joke. Help her keep track of all her to-dos with this handy and adorable notebook that says "Make it All Happen."
Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress
We love this easy-to-throw-on nap dress from Hill House Home in any of the stunning colors and patterns for spring. It's perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera
Let her snap and print out memories of the baby's first month in an instant with this Fujifilm camera.
Audible
If your new mom is a book lover but finds herself without the time to crack open a novel, a subscription to Audible allows her to read while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift.
Apple Watch Series 9
Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 9, now on sale at Amazon.
