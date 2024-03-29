You can't go wrong giving Mom a traditional bouquet of fresh flowers for Mother's Day, but we might have found something even better: The LEGO Botanical Collection.

You may think that LEGO only caters to younger clientele — until you see these stunning sets that double as home decor. You may have even seen one such set on an Emmy-winning television sitcom recently. In season two of Abbott Elementary, Tyler James Williams' character, Gregory, shows off the Valentine's Day gift he got for his new lady: a LEGO bouquet.

While not everyone in the episode appreciated the thoughtful gift (he got his girl a LEGO bouquet because she is allergic to real flowers), we saw it and loved it. And we're not alone: With over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, the LEGO bouquet kit has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, which means that's a lot of satisfied customers.

Unlike a live floral arrangement, LEGO's breathtaking botanical sets give your mother figure a new and fun hobby: clicking together colorful bricks to create a piece of art they can proudly display. And the best part is many are on sale at Amazon right now. From potted plants to colorful bouquets and cherry blossoms to bonsai trees, there are a wide range of LEGO sets to match her aesthetic, and they're all discounted.

If you want to give the mom in your life a floral-inspired LEGO build, consider these sets — all of which are marked down by 20% for a limited time — for a Mother's Day gift that just clicks.

LEGO Icons Succulents Amazon LEGO Icons Succulents These succulents feature realistic blooms and vibrant designs. This set builds nine succulents that can be displayed together or separately around the home or office. $50 $40 Shop Now

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Amazon LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Gift a bonsai tree without the pressure of keeping it alive. The LEGO set is crafted for adults and comes with an interchangeable set of green leaves and cherry blossom blooms. $50 $40 Shop Now

