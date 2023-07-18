Shorts season is hitting its peak and Spanx is getting in the summer spirit with deals on the brand's best summer shorts — The Stretch Twill Shorts, the Sunshine Shorts, and more. Right now, you can save up to 30% on popular styles at the Spanx Shorts Sale. Act fast to snag these comfortable styles before they sell out.

Shop the Shorts Sale

The Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts look better with more wear as the dye fades over time for a lived-in look. Available in sizes XS to 3X, this ultra-comfortable, stretchy and super soft short is a no-fuss pull-on design with hidden tummy-shaping technology and great coverage. The shorts also feature two slant pockets in the front and two patch pockets in the back for a flattering look on the bum.

The comfy Sunshine Shorts are perfect for warmer weather. This summer, pair them with a classic, oversized white t-shirt or wear them over a swimsuit when you're not in the water. The shorts provide UPF+ protection and are chlorine and saltwater resistant.

The versatile On-The-Go Shorts are also on sale right now. Featuring a smoothing tummy panel and a stretch pull-on design, these shorts are perfect for everyday wear for an active lifestyle, living up to their name.

Spanx has various activewear "skorts" — a short and skirt combo — on sale as well. Below, see the best deals to elevate your active wardrobe while keeping you looking and feeling fabulous.

