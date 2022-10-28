While the fall season already has plenty of clothing trends from trench coats to chunky loafers, leather leggings have proven to be the autumn wardrobe staple that just never goes out of style. And the proof is in all of the celebrities who gravitate toward the look for both their red carpet glam and casual, off-duty wardrobes.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, to Kendall Jenner and Lizzo has worn leather leggings — and now, their outfits are doubling as inspiration for our fall style mood boards too. It is possible to don leather pants without bordering on the biker look. To help you get in the spirit of the cozy season and elevate your autumn fashion, we've scoured the Internet in search of some of the best celeb-inspired leather leggings and pants to wear this fall and winter. Some of our favorites include the celeb-loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings as well as a $26 pair on Amazon that can be worn practically anywhere.

Mirror your favorite star's style on a budget and shop our top picks for celeb-inspired leather and faux leather leggings below. Looking to update your workout legging game, too? Check out Outdoor Voices' new fall collection, plus score major deals on Alo Yoga's, Hailey Bieber-approved workout styles.

Jennifer Lopez

If it's Jennifer Lopez-approved, then you know it's good. And while the multi-talented star's wardrobe might be a bit out of your budget, you can totally get her sleek leather legging style without having to break the bank. Shop similar legging looks below.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK

Hailey Bieber

Street-style queen, Hailey Bieber, definitely knows how to rock a classic pair of black, leather pants. And while she's been seen in a variety of styles, one of our personal favorites is this glossy, sleek leather skinny pant that seamlessly meshes the trend with a more comfortable, flexible make.

Rachpoot/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK

Lizzo

If there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's that — apart from her unparalleled musical capabilities — Lizzo is also a bona fide style goddess. Basically everything that she wears sells out almost immediately, and Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings are no different.

GET THE LOOK

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% On Everything at Outdoor Voices With This Exclusive Code

32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

Shop The Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Staying Warm This Fall

Everything Jennifer Lopez Made Us Buy: Leggings, Beauty Products and More

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars