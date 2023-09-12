As stores everywhere start to make room for cold-weather clothing, the start of fall is the perfect time to score steep discounts on cozy gear. You can save big while preparing your closet for many cooler days to come and if you're wishing your over-worn cold-weather wardrobe was warmer and trendier, you're in luck.

REI is having a huge outerwear sale where The North Face jackets are marked down by as much as 70% off. Sometimes finding the perfect chilly weather jacket means snagging one at the best price. You can save big on popular styles from the Antora Rain Hoodie to the versatile Hydrenaline Jacket that are all included in the REI sale's excellent selection.

Shop The North Face Deals

A warm, protective layer is essential for fall but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or durable waterproof hoodie from The North Face. For a limited time, REI is offering rare discounts on tons of The North Face jackets for women. Ahead, shop the best North Face deals available now. For more outerwear savings, check out the best Amazon deals on Levi's jean jackets.

The North Face Women's Jacket Deals

