The start of fall is the best time of year to save on jackets you'll wear for years to come.
As stores everywhere start to make room for cold-weather clothing, the start of fall is the perfect time to score steep discounts on cozy gear. You can save big while preparing your closet for many cooler days to come and if you're wishing your over-worn cold-weather wardrobe was warmer and trendier, you're in luck.
REI is having a huge outerwear sale where The North Face jackets are marked down by as much as 70% off. Sometimes finding the perfect chilly weather jacket means snagging one at the best price. You can save big on popular styles from the Antora Rain Hoodie to the versatile Hydrenaline Jacket that are all included in the REI sale's excellent selection.
A warm, protective layer is essential for fall but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or durable waterproof hoodie from The North Face. For a limited time, REI is offering rare discounts on tons of The North Face jackets for women. Ahead, shop the best North Face deals available now. For more outerwear savings, check out the best Amazon deals on Levi's jean jackets.
The North Face Women's Jacket Deals
The North Face 86 Mountain Wind Jacket
Made with WindWall™ fabric, North Face's 86 Mountain Wind jacket will provide reliable warmth even in wet conditions.
The North Face Ceptor Jacket
Made with a waterproof DryVent shell, this all-mountain ski jacket will help keep you dry without sacrificing breathability. Water-resistant and insulated, The North Face Ceptor Jacket offers excellent wind protection.
The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's
For rainy days, The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is waterproof, windproof and breathable with a modern, relaxed silhouette.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Insulated Fleece Hoodie
Featuring a water-repellent finish and insulated warmth, this is a fleece hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere.
The North Face Hydrenaline Jacket 2000
When you want to look stylish in the cold, this wind-resistant and water-repellent is perfect to wear all season long.
The North Face Higher Run Jacket
You will surely stand out this fall season in North Face's Led Yellow Higher Run Jacket.
RELATED CONTENT: