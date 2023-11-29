Sales & Deals

Sorel Is Taking 60% Off Fan-Favorite Winter Boots With This Exclusive Code

November 29, 2023

Save 60% on some of the most popular Sorel boots for men, women and kids for a limited time.

Just because Cyber Monday is over, that doesn't mean you missed your chance to save big on much-needed winter essentials. Freezing temperatures and slush-lined sidewalks are right around the corner. Whether you have a winter of outdoor adventures lined up, or just want to make it outside with your toes intact, you're going to need a trusty pair of winter boots for the season.

If you need to reup your cold-weather shoe collection, Sorel's fan-favorite boots are massively discounted this week. Now through Sunday, December 3, shoppers can use the exclusive code SOR60 to take 60% off select styles for men, women and children.

Shop the Sorel Sale

Sorel makes some of the absolute best winter boots on the market. The cold doesn't stand a chance against the brand's balance of construction and protection. Sorel's comfortable boots not only keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, but they also last a very long time to keep you ready for many winters to come.

Winter boots are a long-term investment if you find the right pair. To give you a jump start on the season and savings, we've rounded up all the Sorel deals below. Just remember to use code SOR60 at checkout to save as much as possible.

Men's 1964 Pac Nylon Boot

Sorel

Men's 1964 Pac Nylon Boot

Featuring all-weather construction, the 1964 Pac Nylon offers a stylishly comfortable addition to your winter wardrobe while also providing serious protection from the elements.

$180 $72

With code SOR60

Women's Joan of Arctic Boot

Sorel

Women's Joan of Arctic Boot

A winter essential, Sorel's best-selling Joan of Arctic boot is made with waterproof suede, a seam-sealed waterproof design and grippy rubber sole for trekking through the cold. 

 

$240 $96

With code SOR60

Women's Explorer Next Carnival Felt Boot

Sorel

Women's Explorer Next Carnival Felt Boot

For cozy detail that switches things up from fur, this Sorel boot features soft felt material at the ankle and a sockliner to ensure season-long warmth.

$155 $62

With code SOR60

Women's Whitney Frosty Lace Boot

Sorel

Women's Whitney Frosty Lace Boot

Move warmly through winter in comfort in the Whitney Frosty Lace. The premium waterproof construction and a high-traction outsole offer ideal support on city streets.

$140 $56

With code SOR60

Children's Yoot Pac Nylon Boot

Sorel

Children's Yoot Pac Nylon Boot

The cold doesn't stand a chance against these boots, now on sale for less than $40. There's no need to tie these conveniently toggled laces. Plus, the inner liner with a sherpa collar is removable and washable.

$90 $34

With code SOR60

