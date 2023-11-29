Just because Cyber Monday is over, that doesn't mean you missed your chance to save big on much-needed winter essentials. Freezing temperatures and slush-lined sidewalks are right around the corner. Whether you have a winter of outdoor adventures lined up, or just want to make it outside with your toes intact, you're going to need a trusty pair of winter boots for the season.

If you need to reup your cold-weather shoe collection, Sorel's fan-favorite boots are massively discounted this week. Now through Sunday, December 3, shoppers can use the exclusive code SOR60 to take 60% off select styles for men, women and children.

Shop the Sorel Sale

Sorel makes some of the absolute best winter boots on the market. The cold doesn't stand a chance against the brand's balance of construction and protection. Sorel's comfortable boots not only keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, but they also last a very long time to keep you ready for many winters to come.

Winter boots are a long-term investment if you find the right pair. To give you a jump start on the season and savings, we've rounded up all the Sorel deals below. Just remember to use code SOR60 at checkout to save as much as possible.

Children's Yoot Pac Nylon Boot Sorel Children's Yoot Pac Nylon Boot The cold doesn't stand a chance against these boots, now on sale for less than $40. There's no need to tie these conveniently toggled laces. Plus, the inner liner with a sherpa collar is removable and washable. $90 $34 With code SOR60 Shop Now

