Sales & Deals

Nike's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% on Best-Selling Sneakers and Activewear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike Black Friday Sale 2023
Nike
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:44 AM PST, November 21, 2023

From iconic sneakers to fan-favorite activewear, shop the best deals at Nike's Black Friday Sale.

With the festive holiday shopping season upon us and Black Friday sales now in full swing, Nike is kicking off major deals on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling activewear. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a wardrobe refresh or on the lookout for a gift for the activewear lover in your life, the Nike Black Friday sale has you covered.

Shop the Nike Black Friday Sale

Now through Saturday, November 25, Nike is offering an extra 25% off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY. During Nike's Black Friday Sale, you can save up to 60% on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, leggings, joggers and more.

Renowned for prioritizing comfort and flexibility in their designs, Nike stands out as the ultimate holiday shopping destination, offering everything you need to stay active and stylish this winter. From iconic Air Force 1 shoes and high-performance running sneakers to cutting-edge sportswear and cozy loungewear, you'll discover a wide range of gifting options that anyone will enjoy unwrapping this festive season.

To help guide you through the myriad of styles, we've rounded up our top picks from the Nike Black Friday Sale.

Best Nike Black Friday Deals on Women's Sneakers

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.

$120 $75

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

$130 $64

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
Nike

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

One of Nike's best-sellers, you can now grab the Air Force 1 '07 for 40% off. 

$115 $73

with code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Workout Shoes

Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike

Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Workout Shoes

The Nike Legend Essential 2 is designed with a flat and stable heel to enhance stability and support during lifting and squating.

$65 $41

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Best Nike Black Friday Deals on Men's Sneakers

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.

$70 $42

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.

$160 $67

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Get over 40% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.

$100 $60

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes

These Nike road running shoes offer a supportive fit and a stable ride, all while maintaining a lightweight feel.

$75 $42

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Best Nike Black Friday Deals on Women's Clothing

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.

$100 $46

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Faux Fur Bomber

Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Faux Fur Bomber
Nike

Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Faux Fur Bomber

Enhance your outfit with the reversible Nike bomber jacket, featuring the option of a faux fur or a smooth finish.

$175 $118

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60 $28

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
Nike

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank

Get support while letting your skin breathe with this high-necked, cropped tank top in eight adorable colors.

$52 $24

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Best Nike Black Friday Deals on Men's Clothing

Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top

Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top
Nike

Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top

The highly-rated Axis Performance System Top showcases a compressive baselayer with a smooth, stretchy feel to keep you going throughout your workout.

$75 $34

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Tech Fleece Men's Graphic Joggers

Nike Tech Fleece Men's Graphic Joggers
Nike

Nike Tech Fleece Men's Graphic Joggers

Perfect for cooler weather and lounging, these Tech Fleece Joggers offer a comfortable weight and a slimmer fit.

$120 $55

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants
Nike

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants

Gear up for your fall workouts with Nike's Therma Pants which feature a roomy and tapered fit ideal for stretching and squatting. 

$65 $51

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Lightweight

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Lightweight
Nike

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Lightweight

This classic full-zip jacket is crafted with Nike's signature Tech Fleece for a lightweight and comfy feel.

$125 $85

With Code BLACKFRIDAY

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyond Yoga’s Black Friday Sale Is Here

Sales & Deals

Beyond Yoga’s Black Friday Sale Is Here

Save Up to 70% on Best-Selling Shoes at the Allbirds Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Best-Selling Shoes at the Allbirds Black Friday Sale

The 15 Best Alo Yoga Black Friday Deals You Can Start Shopping Now

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Alo Yoga Black Friday Deals You Can Start Shopping Now

Oprah's Favorite Orolay Amazon Coat Is on Major Sale for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorite Orolay Amazon Coat Is on Major Sale for Black Friday

Save 40% on Activewear During the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 40% on Activewear During the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Clothing and Shoes Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Clothing and Shoes Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Save Up to 65% on Sneakers and Clothing at Reebok's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 65% on Sneakers and Clothing at Reebok's Black Friday Sale

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

The Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds Ahead of Black Friday

Sales & Deals

The Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds Ahead of Black Friday

Tags: