Athleta Summer Sale: Save up to 50% off Leggings, Joggers and Other Athletic Styles
Shopping and exercise are great ways to relieve stress. Get prepped and feeling good for any fun upcoming hikes or workouts by grabbing new fitness gear during the Athleta Summer Sale. Shop Athleta's website and you'll find up to 50% off sale items across multiple categories.
Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). With the sitewide Athleta sale, you'll find a variety of styles on workout gear, including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, shorts, yoga pants, dresses, and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.
Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away and no promo code is needed! Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds. But don't wait too long, the sale only lasts until August 5.
Take a look at the Athleta Summer Sale to take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below.
The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit.
If you're a hot sleeper, try a sleep bra. It lets your skin breathe and helps you get a good night's rest during warm nights.
This sweatshirt is just what you need for an evening workout or walk.
Thinking about getting into running? With its reflective details and extra pockets, this lightweight jacket is any runner's dream.
We love these marble-patterned exercise shorts. The compression is perfect for any range of exercise intensity. And the best part? Pockets.
Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout.
These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.
Don't feel blue -- this high impact workout crop top, exclusive to the Allyson Felix+ Athleta limited-edition collection, is now at an unbeatable price.
Get a blissful night's sleep in this super luxe sleep cami.
Stay cool in this ventilated tank, and get extra comfort with its back tie, allowing for better airflow.
Spruce up your workout style in this sage cinched top.
This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts.
You'll stand out in any exercise class wearing this adorable magenta tee.
Pair this soft tunic with leggings to keep warm during an early morning errand.
