Shopping

Athleta Summer Sale: Save up to 50% off Leggings, Joggers and Other Athletic Styles

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
athleta
Athleta

Shopping and exercise are great ways to relieve stress. Get prepped and feeling good for any fun upcoming hikes or workouts by grabbing new fitness gear during the Athleta Summer Sale. Shop Athleta's website and you'll find up to 50% off sale items across multiple categories.

Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). With the sitewide Athleta sale, you'll find a variety of styles on workout gear, including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, shorts, yoga pants, dresses, and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.

Shop Athleta Summer Sale

Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away and no promo code is needed! Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds. But don't wait too long, the sale only lasts until August 5. 

Take a look at the Athleta Summer Sale to take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below. 

Salutation Printed Jogger
Salutation Printed Jogger
Athleta
Salutation Printed Jogger

The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit.

$89$36
Well Rested Rib Sleep Bra
Well Rested Rib Sleep Bra
Athleta
Well Rested Rib Sleep Bra

If you're a hot sleeper, try a sleep bra. It lets your skin breathe and helps you get a good night's rest during warm nights.

$38$10
Coaster Luxe Sweatshirt
Coaster Luxe Sweatshirt
Athleta
Coaster Luxe Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is just what you need for an evening workout or walk.

$79$30
Run With It Jacket
Run With It Jacket
Athleta
Run With It Jacket

Thinking about getting into running? With its reflective details and extra pockets, this lightweight jacket is any runner's dream.

$139$100
Ultimate Stash Pocket Printed 7" Short
Ultimate Stash Pocket Printed 7" Short
Athleta
Ultimate Stash Pocket Printed 7" Short

We love these marble-patterned exercise shorts. The compression is perfect for any range of exercise intensity. And the best part? Pockets.

$59$25
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD
Athleta
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD

Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout.

$64$20
Salutation Stash Pocket II Serene 7/8 Tight
Salutation Stash Pocket II Serene 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket II Serene 7/8 Tight

These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.

$98$40
Legend Shine Crop LS
Legend Shine Crop LS
Athleta
Legend Shine Crop LS

Don't feel blue -- this high impact workout crop top, exclusive to the Allyson Felix+ Athleta limited-edition collection, is now at an unbeatable price.

$69$45
Nighttime Bliss Sleep Cami
Nighttime Bliss Sleep Cami
Athleta
Nighttime Bliss Sleep Cami

Get a blissful night's sleep in this super luxe sleep cami.

$39$15
Foothill Tank
Foothill Tank
Athleta
Foothill Tank

Stay cool in this ventilated tank, and get extra comfort with its back tie, allowing for better airflow.

$49$20
Cinch Longline Bra A-C
Cinch Longline Bra A-C
Athleta
Cinch Longline Bra A-C

Spruce up your workout style in this sage cinched top.

$59$25
Ultimate Embossed Bra A-C
Ultimate Embossed Bra A-C
Athleta
Ultimate Embossed Bra A-C

This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts.

$54$40
Momentum Camo Tee
Momentum Camo Tee
Athleta
Momentum Camo Tee

You'll stand out in any exercise class wearing this adorable magenta tee.

$59$48
Vital V-Neck Tunic
Athleta Vital V-Neck Tunic
Athleta
Vital V-Neck Tunic

Pair this soft tunic with leggings to keep warm during an early morning errand.

$189$65

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Aims to Empower Women Through New Athleta Collection

Shop Simone Biles' Athleta Favorites for Your Next Workout

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

The 8 Best Exercise Dresses for Summer Workouts

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes are 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

TruFusion Fitness Pros Share Their Summer Body Tips

The 22 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Summer 2022

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70

 