Save 30% on Athleta's Celeb-Loved Activewear and Everyday Essentials This Weekend Only

Athleta Sale
Athleta
By Charlotte Lewis
Updated: 4:30 PM PDT, March 29, 2024

Upgrade your everyday essentials this weekend with can't-miss deals at Athleta's Spring Sale.

The warmer spring weather calls for fresh activewear, effortless loungewear, and Athleta is a cult-favorite for both. Whether you're channeling that pre-summer heat and getting active this season or just focused on bettering yourself, there is a huge Athleta sale this weekend with steep discount on many of the brand's top-rated styles.

Now through Monday, April 1, Athleta's "Spring It On" sale event is taking 30% off select styles for women and kids. From buttery-soft leggings and comfortable pants to tank tops and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel. 

Shop Athleta's Spring Sale

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia KeysSimone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog. Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta spring sale before the deals disappear.

Best Athleta Spring Deals for Women

Endless High Rise Pant

Endless High Rise Pant
Athleta

Endless High Rise Pant

Athleta's refined everyday pant is made from PrimaStretch that is subtly textured and perfectly stretchy. The Powervita waistband is buttery soft and holds you in for all-day comfort.

$109 $76

Essential Tee

Essential Tee
Athleta

Essential Tee

From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long.

$45 $32

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Athleta

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Pair this jumpsuit with your favorite jean jacket for a comfortable and cute look this spring. There are even secure zip pockets to store your essentials.

$139 $97

Brooklyn Jogger

Brooklyn Jogger
Athleta

Brooklyn Jogger

Spring calls for a new pair of lightweight, comfortable pants perfect for versatile dressing.

$98 $69

Essential Tank

Essential Tank
Athleta

Essential Tank

An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility.

$35 $25

Brooklyn Short

Brooklyn Short
Athleta

Brooklyn Short

Save 30% on shorts that feel silky sleek and light as air.

$59 $41

