We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement -- especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. With the New Year right around the corner, fitness goals are likely at the top of your 2022 resolutions list -- and new legging styles are, therefore, an essential.

We all got a little bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last year and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down.

Thankfully, there's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your fitness (or cozy wear) styles in the New Year with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.

In need of more life inspiration for your 2022 resolutions? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out our New Year, New You guide for everything you'll need to meet (and slay) your goals for 2022 and beyond.

ET Style's Top Picks for the Best Leggings to Shop in the New Year:

Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings Spanx Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars. $98 Buy Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $98 Buy Now

Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants Betabrand Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants These slim-fitting trousers are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump. $68 Buy Now

