It's peak winter with winds getting stronger and temperatures dropping even lower, meaning now's the time to whip out your best outerwear. If you need help staying warm this season, we suggest taking advantage of Patagonia's Winter Sale. The outdoor apparel giant is slashing prices on some of its most popular products, including Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Nano Puff jackets, Retro Pile fleece and much more.

Shop the Patagonia Winter Sale

From now until Monday, January 29, Patagonia is hosting a massive winter sale with up to 40% off the brand's best outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids. Nearly 800 items are discounted, including fleeces, puffer jackets, insulated vests, and more cold weather essentials.

Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and always look good doing it too.

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so these winter deals come just in time for the impeding storms and cold snaps bringing frigid temperatures this week. Ahead, get prepared for whatever the season throws your way and shop the best Patagonia deals available now.

Women's Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket The Nano Puff Jacket is a versatile jacket that can act as a mid-layer or stand up to the weather on its own. Despite it being lightweight, the superior insulation keeps you warm. $239 $143 Shop Now

Women's Down Sweater Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out. $279 $230 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: