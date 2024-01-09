Sales & Deals

Patagonia's Winter Sale Is Live Now — Save Up to 40% on Jackets, Puffers, Fleeces and More

Updated: 10:56 AM PST, January 9, 2024

Shop the Patagonia Winter Sale to save on the brand's most popular outerwear until January 29.

It's peak winter with winds getting stronger and temperatures dropping even lower, meaning now's the time to whip out your best outerwear. If you need help staying warm this season, we suggest taking advantage of Patagonia's Winter Sale. The outdoor apparel giant is slashing prices on some of its most popular products, including Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Nano Puff jackets, Retro Pile fleece and much more.

Shop the Patagonia Winter Sale

From now until Monday, January 29, Patagonia is hosting a massive winter sale with up to 40% off the brand's best outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids. Nearly 800 items are discounted, including fleeces, puffer jackets, insulated vests, and more cold weather essentials.

Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and always look good doing it too.

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so these winter deals come just in time for the impeding storms and cold snaps bringing frigid temperatures this week. Ahead, get prepared for whatever the season throws your way and shop the best Patagonia deals available now.

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Save 40% on the versatile and always stylish fleece jacket for cool, blustery weather. The thick, bonded sherpa fleece is cozy soft to keep you warm anywhere.

$229 $137

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the chillies of months ahead.

$139 $83

Men's Nano Puff Jacket

Men's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Nano Puff Jacket

Warm, windproof, and water-resistant, the Nano Puff jacket traps body heat, blocks wind and lets you move freely—and it's made using primarily recycled materials.

$239 $191

Women's Nano Puff Jacket

Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia

Women's Nano Puff Jacket

The Nano Puff Jacket is a versatile jacket that can act as a mid-layer or stand up to the weather on its own. Despite it being lightweight, the superior insulation keeps you warm.

$239 $143

Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Patagonia's Better Sweater fleece jacket has a sweater-knit face and soft fleece interior for comfort and easy care. Plus, it is designed to retain its shape and appearance even after multiple washings.

$159 $95

Women's Down Sweater

Women's Down Sweater
Patagonia

Women's Down Sweater

Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $230

Men's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket

Men's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket

Patagonia's warm, easy-wearing fleece jacket is a fan-favorite that is sure to become your new go-to.

$149 $104

Men's Down Sweater Hoody

Men's Down Sweater Hoody
Patagonia

Men's Down Sweater Hoody

Get 40% off the lightweight and windproof Down Sweater Hoody that supplies the perfect warmth for just about everything.

$329 $197

