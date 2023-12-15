Shaun White is gearing up for the holiday season and he's doing it in style! The former professional snowboarder shared his winter essentials with ET while celebrating the opening of the REVOLVE and FWRD Pop-Up in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 14, where his brand, WHITESPACE, is available to shop.

"Revolve is an amazing fashion forward platform and a perfect place to feature our growing brand. We are always trying to find exciting ways to activate and partnering with them and The Snow Lodge is just that. ... I'm really excited to see our products being used on the mountain and put to the test," he said of the collaboration.

Some of the cold weather must-haves that are on display now through Sunday, March 17, include the lifestyle company's gear and practical, yet stylish ensembles.

"The SWPro is my snowboard. I've been trying to design the perfect snowboard for years. I feel like I nailed it with this year's model. The cargo kit is our staple, classic outfit that matches the fashion and function you are going to want on and off the mountain," he explained.

As for what else the athlete packs for a snow-filled trip: "You have to have a nice pair of boots in your closet. My go-to's are Common Projects. I can wear them in the city, but they also keep my feet dry in the mountains."

While a signature pair of boots are always a necessity for White, 37, he's gotten more experiential with his wardrobe thanks to his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, 34.

"She does push me to be more bold and take chances with my fashion choices. When we met, I was definitely in a phase of black boots, black pants, and black shirt uniform," the skateboarder noted.

"I would describe my style as clean, polished, and minimal. ... I think after I cut my hair, it really changed my physical look and changed my style dramatically. I think the cleaner haircut pushed me in a cleaner, more elevated style of fashion," White continued.

Not only have White's outfits evolved since his relationship with Dobrev, but The Vampire Diaries actress has also inspired him to expand his line's inventory.

"She was a big reason for adding women's to this year's WHITESPACE offering," he spilled.

