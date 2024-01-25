Sales & Deals

Patagonia Just Added Tons of Snow Styles to Its Rare Sale — Save Up to 50% on the Best Winter Gear

Patagonia Snow Gear
Patagonia
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:41 AM PST, January 25, 2024

Patagonia is having a rare winter sale right now. Shop the best deals on snow jackets, vests and more.

Arctic air has brought breathtaking cold to much of the U.S. — and it's not going away any time soon. As winter rages on, your outerwear could be due for an upgrade. Luckily, Patagonia's winter sale just added new snow styles to keep you warm and protected from the elements all season long.

Until Monday, January 29, the Patagonia deals are now even bigger with savings up to 50% off. High-quality, durable outdoor clothing for men, women, and kids is steeply discounted, including snow pants, down hoodies, fleece jackets and so much more.

Shop Patagonia's Deals for Men

Shop Patagonia's Deals for Women

Some of Patagonia's most popular products, such as Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Nano Puff jackets, and Retro Pile fleeces are included in the winter sale. Whether you live in a colder state and are looking for more insulated clothing, or have a ski trip planned and need the right gear, Patagonia jackets are ready for whatever weather the season throws your way — no matter what the forecast predicts.

Discounts are rare on Patagonia's site, but this winter sale is chock-full of deals on some of our favorite outdoor gear, especially jackets and vests. Check them out below. 

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Men's Nano Puff Jacket

Men's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Nano Puff Jacket

Warm, windproof, and water-resistant, the Nano Puff jacket traps body heat, blocks wind and lets you move freely—and it's made using primarily recycled materials.

$239 $143

Shop Now

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Save 40% on the versatile and always stylish fleece jacket for cool, blustery weather. The thick, bonded sherpa fleece is cozy soft to keep you warm anywhere.

$229 $137

Shop Now

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the chillies of months ahead.

$139 $83

Shop Now

Men's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket

Men's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket

Patagonia's warm, easy-wearing fleece jacket is a fan-favorite that is sure to become your new go-to.

$149 $104

Shop Now

Men's Down Sweater Hoody

Men's Down Sweater Hoody
Patagonia

Men's Down Sweater Hoody

Get 40% off the lightweight and windproof Down Sweater Hoody that supplies the perfect warmth for just about everything.

$329 $197

Shop Now

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Women's Nano Puff Jacket

Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia

Women's Nano Puff Jacket

The Nano Puff Jacket is a versatile jacket that can act as a mid-layer or stand up to the weather on its own. Despite it being lightweight, the superior insulation keeps you warm.

$239 $143

Shop Now

Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia

Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Get more than 40% off Patagonia's wear-everywhere fleece.

$139 $83

Shop Now

Women's Down Sweater

Women's Down Sweater
Patagonia

Women's Down Sweater

Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $167

Shop Now

Women's Down Sweater Vest

Women's Down Sweater Vest
Patagonia

Women's Down Sweater Vest

The perfect warmth for just about everything, the Down Sweater Vest is lightweight, windproof, and insulated with 800-fill-power 100% Responsible Down Standard down.

$229 $137

Shop Now

Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Patagonia's Better Sweater fleece jacket has a sweater-knit face and soft fleece interior for comfort and easy care. Plus, it is designed to retain its shape and appearance even after multiple washings.

$159 $95

Shop Now

