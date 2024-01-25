Arctic air has brought breathtaking cold to much of the U.S. — and it's not going away any time soon. As winter rages on, your outerwear could be due for an upgrade. Luckily, Patagonia's winter sale just added new snow styles to keep you warm and protected from the elements all season long.

Until Monday, January 29, the Patagonia deals are now even bigger with savings up to 50% off. High-quality, durable outdoor clothing for men, women, and kids is steeply discounted, including snow pants, down hoodies, fleece jackets and so much more.

Some of Patagonia's most popular products, such as Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Nano Puff jackets, and Retro Pile fleeces are included in the winter sale. Whether you live in a colder state and are looking for more insulated clothing, or have a ski trip planned and need the right gear, Patagonia jackets are ready for whatever weather the season throws your way — no matter what the forecast predicts.

Discounts are rare on Patagonia's site, but this winter sale is chock-full of deals on some of our favorite outdoor gear, especially jackets and vests. Check them out below.

Women's Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket The Nano Puff Jacket is a versatile jacket that can act as a mid-layer or stand up to the weather on its own. Despite it being lightweight, the superior insulation keeps you warm. $239 $143 Shop Now

Women's Down Sweater Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out. $279 $167 Shop Now

