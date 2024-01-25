Patagonia is having a rare winter sale right now. Shop the best deals on snow jackets, vests and more.
Arctic air has brought breathtaking cold to much of the U.S. — and it's not going away any time soon. As winter rages on, your outerwear could be due for an upgrade. Luckily, Patagonia's winter sale just added new snow styles to keep you warm and protected from the elements all season long.
Until Monday, January 29, the Patagonia deals are now even bigger with savings up to 50% off. High-quality, durable outdoor clothing for men, women, and kids is steeply discounted, including snow pants, down hoodies, fleece jackets and so much more.
Shop Patagonia's Deals for Men
Shop Patagonia's Deals for Women
Some of Patagonia's most popular products, such as Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Nano Puff jackets, and Retro Pile fleeces are included in the winter sale. Whether you live in a colder state and are looking for more insulated clothing, or have a ski trip planned and need the right gear, Patagonia jackets are ready for whatever weather the season throws your way — no matter what the forecast predicts.
Discounts are rare on Patagonia's site, but this winter sale is chock-full of deals on some of our favorite outdoor gear, especially jackets and vests. Check them out below.
Best Patagonia Deals for Men
Men's Nano Puff Jacket
Warm, windproof, and water-resistant, the Nano Puff jacket traps body heat, blocks wind and lets you move freely—and it's made using primarily recycled materials.
Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Save 40% on the versatile and always stylish fleece jacket for cool, blustery weather. The thick, bonded sherpa fleece is cozy soft to keep you warm anywhere.
Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the chillies of months ahead.
Men's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket
Patagonia's warm, easy-wearing fleece jacket is a fan-favorite that is sure to become your new go-to.
Men's Down Sweater Hoody
Get 40% off the lightweight and windproof Down Sweater Hoody that supplies the perfect warmth for just about everything.
Best Patagonia Deals for Women
Women's Nano Puff Jacket
The Nano Puff Jacket is a versatile jacket that can act as a mid-layer or stand up to the weather on its own. Despite it being lightweight, the superior insulation keeps you warm.
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Get more than 40% off Patagonia's wear-everywhere fleece.
Women's Down Sweater
Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.
Women's Down Sweater Vest
The perfect warmth for just about everything, the Down Sweater Vest is lightweight, windproof, and insulated with 800-fill-power 100% Responsible Down Standard down.
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia's Better Sweater fleece jacket has a sweater-knit face and soft fleece interior for comfort and easy care. Plus, it is designed to retain its shape and appearance even after multiple washings.
