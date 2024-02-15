Style

These Slippers Are The Perfect UGG Tasman Lookalikes — and They're Available on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Yrefdmo Women's Slippers
Amazon
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 7:07 AM PST, February 15, 2024

Believe it or not, this more affordable version of the Tasman slipper is even made by UGG.

Because celebs like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have rocked the UGG Tazz clogs, which are platform versions of the UGG Tasman slippers, the style is known for being one of the hottest slippers on the market. But they can be a bit pricey and, due to their viral popularity, they're also almost always out of stock. Luckily, UGG's more affordable sister brand, Koolaburra by UGG, has a Tasman lookalike that's actually in stock. 

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Burree Slippers are available in three colors and feature faux fur lining and the beloved suede upper. At just $75 — compared to the $110 Tasmans — they're a slip-on bargain and provides the same comfort. Much like their more expensive sister slippers, though, these affordable house shoes do tend to sell out. So don't wait! 

Shop the Koolaburra by UGGs below. While you're at it, also shop an even more affordable Amazon Tasman alternative, the Yrefdmo Women's Slippers.

Koolaburra by UGG Burree Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Burree Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Burree Slipper

These are Amazon's No. 1 new release in the women's slippers category. 

Yrefdmo Slippers

Yrefdmo Slippers
Amazon

Yrefdmo Slippers

These affordable slippers offer a platform look and they're made with 100% Australian shearling.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Slippers for Women in 2024

Style

The Best Slippers for Women in 2024

The Best UGG Deals to Shop During the Winter Sale — Save Up to 60% on Boots and Slippers

Sales & Deals

The Best UGG Deals to Shop During the Winter Sale — Save Up to 60% on Boots and Slippers

18 Internet-Famous Winter Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop Now

Style

18 Internet-Famous Winter Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop Now

The Best Winter Socks for Women: Warm Socks to Wear with Boots and More

Style

The Best Winter Socks for Women: Warm Socks to Wear with Boots and More

The Best Rain Boots for Women to Shop Now

Style

The Best Rain Boots for Women to Shop Now

The Best Slippers for Men This Winter 2024: Shop Winter House Shoes That Make Great Gifts

Best Lists

The Best Slippers for Men This Winter 2024: Shop Winter House Shoes That Make Great Gifts

Save Big on Best-Selling UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Big on Best-Selling UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon

Tags: