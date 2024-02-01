Brave the elements and splash around in the best rain boots for women this 2024.
With winter snow here and spring showers to come, there are few things worse than a soaked pair of socks after an encounter with the rain. Rain boots are a worthy investment this winter for spring 2024 and beyond, so it's wonderful news that there are a ton of options — from Chelsea styles to knee-high models.
These women's rain boots from Hunter, UGG, Sperry and other top shoe brands work within a range of budgets (some are even on sale right now). Find classic styles to withstand any trend and statement-making footwear that will turn heads. Some are purely practical, while others offer small heels, faux fur linings and more.
A great pair of rain boots has the power to make a dreary day just a little brighter, and we've found 12 cool styles that will transition from winter to spring. Shop these options from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.
Barbour Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot
These Chelsea-style Barbour rain boots are fun because they come in a wide selection of colors, from bright to neutral. Prices vary by color.
Hunter Original Short Rain Boot
Hunter rain boots are a classic, and this short style comes in a whopping 29 colors.
Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Yes, Jeffrey Campbell makes rain boots. –– and affordable ones, at that. This Chelsea-style rain boot comes in a chic matte black and has a small platform heel.
UGG Drizlita Genuine Shearling Lined Rain Boot
These clear rain boots are as unique as they come. Show off a printed pair of socks in these rain boots without sacrificing warmth due to their shearling lining.
Planone Short Rain Boots
These affordable rain boots from Amazon have a Chelsea style and come in seven colors.
Riuetar Rain Boots
These affordable Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon offer a chunky, cool look. Find them in four colors.
Hunter Wellington Boots
"Why haven't I had these boots all my life?" an Amazon reviewer says of these short Hunter boots. "I absolutely love them. Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute." Find them in 18 colors.
Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boots
The short boots also come in a glossy finish. Find them in a range of colors.
Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot
The Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot combines a timeless Chelsea boot-inspired style with waterproof construction to stay both fashionable and dry.
Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie
These Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon have a warm lining for cool days. Find them in five colors.
Everlane The Rain Boot
While these Everlane rain boots are also offered in a respectable brown, we're swooning over this sage hue.
Dolce Vita Elyse H2O Boots
These rain boots could pass as regular boots. They come in both standard and wide widths and two colorways.
