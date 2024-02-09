Sales & Deals

Allbirds' Secret Sale Is Back — Here's How to Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers Today

Allbirds Secret Sale 2024
Updated: 3:30 PM PST, February 9, 2024

From Wool Runners to Tree Pipers, the Secret Sale at Allbirds is offering big discounts on top-rated sneakers.

Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is secretly offering steep discounts on its cool weather-ready shoes.

Now through March 13, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are up to 50% off when you use the special codes on the band's site at checkout. You can access the Secret Sale at Allbirds by tapping the button below and shop major markdowns on sneakers that are ready for fitness, spring break travel, or just keeping it casual at the office.

If you’re looking for an everyday sneaker, Allbirds' SuperLight Wool Runners are 40% off with code AFF-24-FEB40. This light-as-air shoe is Allbirds' lightest and lowest carbon footprint to date. Regularly $120, you can get the walking shoes for $72 right now. 

Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best deals from Allbirds' Secret Sale before your favorite style sells out.

Best Men's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

These cozy Wool Dasher Mizzles boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a soft midsole for a smoother ride.

$145 $87

With code AFF-24-FEB40

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners

Engineered with an ultralight upper and Allbirds' new revolutionary SuperLight Foam technology, these everyday sneakers have a barely-there feel.

$120 $72

With code AFF-24-FEB40

Men's Tree Pipers

Men's Tree Pipers

Score these classic low tops made with breezy eucalyptus fiber for 50% off.

$105 $53

With code AFF-24-FEB50

Men's Tree Dasher 2

Men's Tree Dasher 2

These everyday active shoes are flexible and breathable, so they'll move with your feet while you run, walk or exercise. 

$135 $95

With code AFF-24-FEB30

Best Women's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Women's Wool Runners

Women's Wool Runners

Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers. Not only are these shoes great for travel, but they're perfect for everyday wear — especially in cooler climates.

$98 $62

With code AFF-24-FEB30

Women's Tree Runners

Women's Tree Runners

Tree Runners have a wear-with-everything classic style that is not only great for travel, but also everyday walking. 

$98 $69

With code AFF-24-FEB30

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners

Perfect for walking and cooler weather, the regenerative wool upper helps provide next-level comfort.

$120 $72

With code AFF-24-FEB40

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. 

$135 $95

With code AFF-24-FEB30

