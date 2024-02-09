Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is secretly offering steep discounts on its cool weather-ready shoes.

Now through March 13, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are up to 50% off when you use the special codes on the band's site at checkout. You can access the Secret Sale at Allbirds by tapping the button below and shop major markdowns on sneakers that are ready for fitness, spring break travel, or just keeping it casual at the office.

Shop the Allbirds Sale

If you’re looking for an everyday sneaker, Allbirds' SuperLight Wool Runners are 40% off with code AFF-24-FEB40. This light-as-air shoe is Allbirds' lightest and lowest carbon footprint to date. Regularly $120, you can get the walking shoes for $72 right now.

Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best deals from Allbirds' Secret Sale before your favorite style sells out.

Best Men's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Best Women's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers. Not only are these shoes great for travel, but they're perfect for everyday wear — especially in cooler climates. $98 $62 With code AFF-24-FEB30 Shop Now

Women's Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2 Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. $135 $95 With code AFF-24-FEB30 Shop Now

