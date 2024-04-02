Style

The Best Spring Jackets for Men to Wear All Season Long: Levi's, Abercrombie, Nike and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:34 PM PDT, April 2, 2024

These jackets will look good no matter where you're headed. Shop our favorite affordable styles.

As we are starting to refresh our wardrobes for the new season, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight spring jacket that you can use to transition into the impending warmer weather.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — the next few months can be interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The spring weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform has you freezing in the morning and sweating by midday, a lightweight jacket is the perfect transitional layer.

Whether you're shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket and water-resistant windbreaker to a cotton military jacket and an affordable bomber available at retailers such as Amazon, Nike, Columbia, Abercrombie and Levi's

Below, shop our favorite lightweight jackets for men this spring 2024. 

Banana Republic Harrington Jacket

Banana Republic Harrington Jacket
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Harrington Jacket

A fully-lined bomber jacket that'll get you through those cool spring days and nights.

$150 $77

Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Vegan Suede Jacket

Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Vegan Suede Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Vegan Suede Jacket

A trendy jacket that is perfect for the in-between spring temperatures.

Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket

Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket

Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's on sale.

$119 $60

Shop Now

Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket

Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket

This bomber, which comes in 24 bold colors, is so well-priced you might even want to get more than one.

Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket

Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
Quince

Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket

At just $200, this genuine leather jacket is a steal.

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.

$108 $46

With Coupon

Shop Now

Uniqlo Lightweight Coat

Uniqlo Lightweight Coat
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Lightweight Coat

A water-repellent lightweight jacket easy to throw on when you're cold and compact enough to carry around when you're not. 

Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell

Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell

This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable weather.

$60 $53

Shop Now

Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket

Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket

Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 50% off.

$499 $250

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Fight off the elements while looking stylish in this two-tone windbreaker from Nike.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable rainy days.

$60 $36

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket

Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket

With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple.

$80 $78

Shop Now

Banana Republic Water Resistant Rain Coat

Banana Republic Water Resistant Rain Coat
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Water Resistant Rain Coat

Stay dry during the April Showers in the water resistant jacket. 

$225 $115

Shop Now

L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket

L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket

For a no-fuss jacket that goes with everything, L.L. Bean's utility shirt jacket will do the trick.

