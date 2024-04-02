As we are starting to refresh our wardrobes for the new season, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight spring jacket that you can use to transition into the impending warmer weather.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — the next few months can be interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The spring weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform has you freezing in the morning and sweating by midday, a lightweight jacket is the perfect transitional layer.

Whether you're shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket and water-resistant windbreaker to a cotton military jacket and an affordable bomber available at retailers such as Amazon, Nike, Columbia, Abercrombie and Levi's.

Below, shop our favorite lightweight jackets for men this spring 2024.

Uniqlo Lightweight Coat Uniqlo Uniqlo Lightweight Coat A water-repellent lightweight jacket easy to throw on when you're cold and compact enough to carry around when you're not. $130 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: