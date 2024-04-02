These jackets will look good no matter where you're headed. Shop our favorite affordable styles.
As we are starting to refresh our wardrobes for the new season, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight spring jacket that you can use to transition into the impending warmer weather.
As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — the next few months can be interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The spring weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform has you freezing in the morning and sweating by midday, a lightweight jacket is the perfect transitional layer.
Whether you're shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket and water-resistant windbreaker to a cotton military jacket and an affordable bomber available at retailers such as Amazon, Nike, Columbia, Abercrombie and Levi's.
Below, shop our favorite lightweight jackets for men this spring 2024.
Banana Republic Harrington Jacket
A fully-lined bomber jacket that'll get you through those cool spring days and nights.
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Vegan Suede Jacket
A trendy jacket that is perfect for the in-between spring temperatures.
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's on sale.
Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
This bomber, which comes in 24 bold colors, is so well-priced you might even want to get more than one.
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
At just $200, this genuine leather jacket is a steal.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.
Uniqlo Lightweight Coat
A water-repellent lightweight jacket easy to throw on when you're cold and compact enough to carry around when you're not.
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable weather.
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 50% off.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Fight off the elements while looking stylish in this two-tone windbreaker from Nike.
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable rainy days.
Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket
With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple.
Banana Republic Water Resistant Rain Coat
Stay dry during the April Showers in the water resistant jacket.
L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket
For a no-fuss jacket that goes with everything, L.L. Bean's utility shirt jacket will do the trick.
