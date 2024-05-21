At the end of a long day, there are few feelings better than fresh bedding. If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out sheets in your room and treating yourself to a refresh, the long weekend is your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. Brooklinen just kicked off its Memorial Day sale with sitewide discounts on every luxurious-yet-affordable bedroom essential.

Now through Tuesday, May 28, the Brooklinen Memorial Day sale is offering 20% off best-selling sheet sets, duvet covers, comforters and more. Plush towels and bath robes are also discounted to make the everyday comfort of your dreams a reality.

Shop 20% Off Brooklinen

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free slumber if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Ideal for the start of summer, Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also perfect to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.

There's a reason the brand has become so popular in the past 10 years: Brooklinen's style meets lasting quality. Ahead, find out what all the bedding buzz is about for less and shop the best Brooklinen Memorial Day deals while they're still in stock.

Best Brooklinen Memorial Day Deals

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $167 Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $89 $71 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: