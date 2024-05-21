Shop
Brooklinen's Memorial Day Sale Is Here — Shop the Best Bedding Deals to Give Your Room a Refresh

Brooklinen Memorial Day Sale
Brooklinen
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:15 PM PDT, May 21, 2024

Brooklinen is having a huge Memorial Day sale. Save 20% on new sheets, duvet covers, towels and more.

At the end of a long day, there are few feelings better than fresh bedding. If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out sheets in your room and treating yourself to a refresh, the long weekend is your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. Brooklinen just kicked off its Memorial Day sale with sitewide discounts on every luxurious-yet-affordable bedroom essential.

Now through Tuesday, May 28, the Brooklinen Memorial Day sale is offering 20% off best-selling sheet sets, duvet covers, comforters and more. Plush towels and bath robes are also discounted to make the everyday comfort of your dreams a reality.

Shop 20% Off Brooklinen

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free slumber if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Ideal for the start of summer, Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also perfect to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort. 

There's a reason the brand has become so popular in the past 10 years: Brooklinen's style meets lasting quality. Ahead, find out what all the bedding buzz is about for less and shop the best Brooklinen Memorial Day deals while they're still in stock.

Best Brooklinen Memorial Day Deals

All-Season Down Comforter

All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen

All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$379 $303

Shop Now

Lightweight Down Comforter

Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$299 $239

Shop Now

Washed Linen Core Sheet Set

Washed Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Washed Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$319 $255

Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave. 

$363 $232

Shop Now

Classic Core Sheet Set

Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Classic Core Sheet Set

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights. 

$159 $127

Shop Now

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179 $143

Shop Now

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509 $407

Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter

Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen

Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209 $167

Shop Now

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. 

$149 $119

Shop Now

Weighted Throw Blanket

Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen

Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169 $135

Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$89 $71

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

