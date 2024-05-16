Shop
Spanx Just Put So Many Summer Styles on Sale — Save 40% on Dresses, Shorts and More Before Memorial Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spanx Memorial Day Sale
Spanx
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:08 PM PDT, May 16, 2024

Spanx launched an Early Summer Sale with 40% off new arrivals and bestsellers just in time for Memorial Day.

With Memorial Day weekend just days away and summer around the corner, it’s high time for a wardrobe refresh. This year's sales are some of the best we've seen, especially if you are trying to have a stylish start to the sunny season. Whether you could use a new dress, skirt, cami, bodysuit or pair of shorts, Spanx just launched an Early Summer Sale today with deals on dozens of fan-favorite items.

Now through Sunday, May 19, Spanx is offering 40% off select styles with the code EARLYSUMMER at checkout. New arrivals along with wardrobe staples like the best-selling Stretch Twill 4-Inch Shorts and the lightweight AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress are steeply discounted to get you ready for the summer months ahead. 

Known for its flattering shapewear, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering pieces that even celebrities like Oprah and Jennifer Garner can’t get enough of. The items on sale are one you'll want to wear all summer because they'll keep you looking and feeling your best. With items starting as low as $41, shopper favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best deals from the Spanx Early Summer Sale to shop before the weekend's over.

Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"

Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"
Spanx

Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"

With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these everyday shorts flatter all over. 

$78 $47

Tailored Tee Bodysuit

Tailored Tee Bodysuit
Spanx

Tailored Tee Bodysuit

Easily tuck this bodysuit with a relaxed tee on top into any look for your flattest front. You never have to worry about your t-shirt becoming untucked. 

$98 $59

AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress

AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress
Spanx

AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress

Perfect for summer, the Spanx AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress is made from a light-as-air fabric that rivals the comfort of your favorite tee.

$138 $83

Booty Boost 14" Skort

Booty Boost 14" Skort
Spanx

Booty Boost 14" Skort

From the tennis court to brunch, this Spanx skort with pockets is powered by the brand's beloved Booty Boost short that offers targeted shaping, an added booty lift and a held-in feel. Plus the short wicks and stays put while you’re on the move. 

$72 $43

AirEssentials Tie-Waist Tank Dress

AirEssentials Tie-Waist Tank Dress
Spanx

AirEssentials Tie-Waist Tank Dress

Made from exceptionally soft AirEssentials fabric, this breathable and sleeveless midi dress is designed with a tie-waist belt that defines your silhouette for a custom fit. Plus, we love that it has two front pockets.

$138 $83

The Perfect Pant, Button Wide Leg

The Perfect Pant, Button Wide Leg
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Button Wide Leg

Crafted from smoothing premium ponte fabric, this machine-washable wide-leg pant features a comfortable pull-on design and decorative gold buttons.

$178 $107

Carefree Crepe Reversible Cami

Carefree Crepe Reversible Cami
Spanx

Carefree Crepe Reversible Cami

Designed with an interior liner that smoothes your silhouette, this reversible top features Carefree Crepe on one side and silky satin on the other.

$108 $65

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

