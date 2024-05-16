With Memorial Day weekend just days away and summer around the corner, it’s high time for a wardrobe refresh. This year's sales are some of the best we've seen, especially if you are trying to have a stylish start to the sunny season. Whether you could use a new dress, skirt, cami, bodysuit or pair of shorts, Spanx just launched an Early Summer Sale today with deals on dozens of fan-favorite items.

Shop the Spanx Sale

Now through Sunday, May 19, Spanx is offering 40% off select styles with the code EARLYSUMMER at checkout. New arrivals along with wardrobe staples like the best-selling Stretch Twill 4-Inch Shorts and the lightweight AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress are steeply discounted to get you ready for the summer months ahead.

Known for its flattering shapewear, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering pieces that even celebrities like Oprah and Jennifer Garner can’t get enough of. The items on sale are one you'll want to wear all summer because they'll keep you looking and feeling your best. With items starting as low as $41, shopper favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best deals from the Spanx Early Summer Sale to shop before the weekend's over.

Tailored Tee Bodysuit Spanx Tailored Tee Bodysuit Easily tuck this bodysuit with a relaxed tee on top into any look for your flattest front. You never have to worry about your t-shirt becoming untucked. $98 $59 With code EARLYSUMMER Shop Now

AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress Spanx AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress Perfect for summer, the Spanx AirEssentials Tank Midi Dress is made from a light-as-air fabric that rivals the comfort of your favorite tee. $138 $83 With code EARLYSUMMER Shop Now

Booty Boost 14" Skort Spanx Booty Boost 14" Skort From the tennis court to brunch, this Spanx skort with pockets is powered by the brand's beloved Booty Boost short that offers targeted shaping, an added booty lift and a held-in feel. Plus the short wicks and stays put while you’re on the move. $72 $43 With code EARLYSUMMER Shop Now

AirEssentials Tie-Waist Tank Dress Spanx AirEssentials Tie-Waist Tank Dress Made from exceptionally soft AirEssentials fabric, this breathable and sleeveless midi dress is designed with a tie-waist belt that defines your silhouette for a custom fit. Plus, we love that it has two front pockets. $138 $83 With code EARLYSUMMER Shop Now

Carefree Crepe Reversible Cami Spanx Carefree Crepe Reversible Cami Designed with an interior liner that smoothes your silhouette, this reversible top features Carefree Crepe on one side and silky satin on the other. $108 $65 With code EARLYSUMMER Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

