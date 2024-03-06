The first day of spring is coming up on March 19 and lululemon's new arrivals are buzzing. Amongst the latest drop is the best-selling Everywhere Belt Bag in a new pastel hue that is ready for the new season.

Available now in Coral Kiss, the cult-favorite belt bag has become quite the ultimate wardrobe staple. Don't miss out on the fan-favorite accessory in the perfect shade of orange while it's still in stock.

Made of a water-repellant fabric, this unisex accessory has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for carrying all your essentials anywhere. As the name might suggest, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment — and it's easy to see why.

The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile — with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

If you're looking for a little more room, lululemon also has a larger version of the Everywhere Belt Bag. Hold your phone, keys, wallet, plus a little extra in the Everywhere Belt Bag with an added liter for all your essentials. The large belt bags are also in stock in 14 different colors right now.

