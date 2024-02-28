After being cooped up inside this winter, we don't blame you if you're already planning your spring break vacation. To help get your mind off the snowy weather and set your sights on new destinations, this Samsonite Sale is here to make sure you have reliable luggage on hand while traveling.

Now through Thursday, February 29, Samonite is offering double discounts on its collections of carry-ons, large suitcases, backpacks and luggage sets. Not only are all of the brand's bestsellers 25% off, but you can get an extra 15% off with the code EXTRA15 at checkout. Whether you're shopping for your next work trip or planning an all-out spring vacation, this weekend's Samsonite luggage deals have you covered.

Shop the Samsonite Sale

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform carry-on is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform carry-on is on sale for $150 in six different colors.

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals below before your spring break trip.

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals for Spring Break 2024

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $111 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $179 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $128 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $520 $298 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle Samsonite Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment. $200 $128 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Novaire Carry-On Spinner Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your holiday vacation. $250 $140 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system. $300 $153 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: