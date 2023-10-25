Brie Larson makes her return as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the upcoming MCU team-up, The Marvels, and the Oscar-winning actress says the role has been a career highlight.

"Trying on the Captain Marvel suit for the first time was the most surreal experience of my life," Larson raves in ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming film, which also features past interviews from co-star Samuel L. Jackson, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.

"They've given me the most dynamic character that I've ever had the chance to play," the actress continues. "I want to bring the full scope of what Captain Marvel can be."

The clip also features some new shots from the upcoming film, including Captain Marvel facing off against The Marvels' antagonist, Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton.

In typical Marvel fashion, little is known about the plot of the film beyond what's been shown in the trailers. Fans have seen that Dar-Benn is out for revenge against Carol, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), attacking all the planets they call home. To further complicate matters, an encounter with a wormhole causes the trio to start swapping powers and locations at random.

The Secret Invasion finale also set up some details for The Marvels, as a begrudging new human-Skrull alliance was formed between MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) and G'iah (Emilia Clarke), the daughter of Nick Fury's late friend, Talos. (And don't forget, the first Captain Marvel movie showed us that Monica and G'iah were pals back in the day!)

We also saw Fury headed back to space alongside his wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), who now goes by her Skrull birth name, Varra, as the Kree are apparently open to peace talks -- though Dar-Benn's vendetta seems to call that into question.

"I'm excited for the fans to see Captain Marvel do something so different from anything she's ever done before," DaCosta says in the clip.

"She's completely owning her power," Larson agrees.

When ET spoke with DaCosta at Disney's D23 Convention last September, the director said that she was excited to explore the comic book universe, but had to admit something first: "I'd like to say, on the record, that I was bamboozled by Kevin Feige."

"When I took this job, he casually was like, 'You know, Nia, this is basically a sequel to five things: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel,' and I was like, 'I didn't think about that,'" she shared of the Marvel Studios mastermind.

"But it is really fun," DaCosta added, "to be able to [tie it all together], 'cause it feels like a comic book in that way. Like, when I was younger, I would love reading the big events, and this feels like one of the events, bringing all these people together. So it was great, it was really fun."

The Marvels flies into theaters on Nov. 10.

